Local men are invited to the Rotary Club of Brandon’s 41st Annual ‘Wild Game Night’ on Friday, March 8 from 6-10 p.m. This stag event has been around since 1978, attracting men throughout the bay area; giving them a chance to gather for a ‘wild’ night of fun.

You will enjoy sampling a variety of expertly prepared wild game, which in the past has included venison, quail and wild hog as well as barbecue provided by Lupton’s. Authentic Ybor City cigars will be rolled on-site for purchase and can be enjoyed with a drink from the open bar stocked with top-shelf liquors.

According to JJ Massaro, over 600 people are expected to attend. In the past, this event has raised over $65,000. He said, “It’s a fun night for everyone who attends, and what makes it extra special is the money we raise at the event helps our local community.”

The event offers a rare chance to get together with friends. Many a friendship has been rekindled by meeting a long-lost friend at this event. There are even rumors that this event has helped close many a business transaction as well.

The event starts at 6 p.m. at Lupton’s Boggy Bottom Ranch, a wooded outdoor venue located at 8407 Lupton Pl. off Keysville Rd. in Plant City.

As in past years, a highlight of the evening is the chance to win thousands of dollars’ worth of items through silent auctions, raffle and door prizes, which will feature great hunting, fishing and sports-related items. Two years ago Wild Game Night featured special guests Jon & Gina Brunson, hosts of the Outdoor Channel’s Addicted to the Outdoors.

All proceeds from Wild Game Night are donated to local charities, including Boys & Girls Club in Riverview, Brandon Sports & Aquatic Center, Boy Scouts of America, The Outreach Clinic, ECHO, Good Samaritan Mission and Grow Into You Foundation.

Donations for tickets are $100 and are available from any Brandon Rotary Club member or through www.eventbrite.com/e/wild-game-diner-tickets-30047296272.

For tickets or more information, contact Joe Campoamor at 748-2076 or jcampoamor@integrityft.com. For more information on Brandon Rotary, visit www.brandonrotary.org.