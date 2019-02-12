Breakfast For Dinner

The Holy Innocents’ Chapter of Brotherhood of St. Andrew is hosting a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner. Join in for a fun evening of fellowship and pancakes on Tuesday, March 5. Dinner, which includes pancakes (all you care to eat), sausage and a beverage, will be served from 5-8 p.m.

The cost is $5 per person with a max of $15 per family. All proceeds will benefit community service projects of the Brotherhood of St. Andrews. The event will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130 for more information.

Enjoy Designer Fashions At Brandon Christian Women’s Connection Next Luncheon

The Brandon Christian Women’s Connection March Luncheon will feature ‘Designer Fashions by Debbie’ on Monday, March 11 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. This is a fashion show for all ladies. No membership is required, but a reservation is requested by Friday, March 1.

The Luncheon will take place at Bell Shoals Baptist Church in The Special Event Center, 2102 Bell Shoals Rd. in Brandon. The cost is $15 and first-time guests pay $10. Please make a reservation with Lillie at 940-0098.

Calling All Performers For Impact’s Got Talent Show

Mark your calendar for Friday, April 12 for the fifth annual Impact’s Got Talent fundraising event based off the hit television show America’s Got Talent. The family-friendly event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The grand prize is $250.

Admission is $10 per person and is available on Eventbrite.com. The evening will also feature a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. All ticket sales benefit the Impact program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education and its teen summer staff program.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 1–5 p.m. at The Venue, located at 11268 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Participation is for those in grades K-12 with all acts three minutes or under. Performances include but are not limited to: vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups) and musicians.

To sign up for an audition time, please contact Jennifer Crum at 863-661-3236 or crummiej@tampabay.rr.com. Contestants selected for the event will be asked to pay a registration fee of $15 per person (solos & duets), and $10 per person for groups of three or more to help offset the cost of trophies and prizes.

To be an event sponsor, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com. For more information, visit Impact’s Got Talent 2019 Facebook Event page or www.whatisimpact.com.

Public Invited To Attend Free Financial Seminars

A group of financial seminars are being presented this spring at First Baptist Church of Brandon.

All seminars are will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the dining hall (building A on the SE corner of N. Moon Ave. & W. Sadie St.).

Tom Loudermilk of Loudermilk Financial Group will talk about financial services, including life insurance, annuities and investments on March 6.

Toni Stanaland, an independent insurance agent, Linda Walker, of Poppell Insurance, Inc., and Mark McDade, of Accurate Insurance Solutions, will talk about health care services on March 13. This includes health plans under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), short-term health plans that were recently approved, Medicare and faith-based healthcare alternatives. Group insurance and Medicaid will also be discussed.

Jon Poppell of Poppell Insurance, Inc. will be talking about personal insurance on March 27. This includes homeowner’s insurance, automobile insurance and umbrella policies. Renters insurance and motorcycle insurance will also be discussed.

Finally, Chuck Jenning, of Acentria Insurance will discuss commercial (business) insurance on April 3.

There will be no meeting on March 20 (spring break).

The seminars are free and open to the public. If you plan to attend, please call the church office at 689-1204. Free childcare is available if needed.

The seminars are sponsored by the First Baptist Brandon Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 1993, which shares a common membership with the First Baptist Church of Brandon. The church is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.