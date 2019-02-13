Valrico Elementary School To Hold Its Kindergarten Roundup

Families living in the area surrounding Valrico Elementary School who have a child turning 5 by September 1 are invited to its Kindergarten Roundup on Thursday, March 7 at 5 p.m.

Two proofs of residency, shot record, original birth certificate and physical (dated August 12, 2018 or after) will need to be provided for enrollment. Partial enrollment information will be accepted at the Roundup.

Kindergarten Roundup will take place in the Multi Purpose Room at Valrico Elementary School, 609 S. Miller Rd. in Valrico. For more information, call 744-6777 or visit http://valrico.mysdhc.org.

All Welcome To Silent Auction And Trivia Night Benefitting Rajun’ Bull Band

The Bloomingdale Senior High School Rajun’ Bull Band is hosting its annual auction on Saturday, February 23 at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, located at 701 W Lumsden Rd. in Brandon.

The community is invited to come out and have some fun while helping the Band and Color Guard raise funds for much needed musical instruments and equipment upgrades. The event begins at 4 p.m. with a silent auction will include a trivia night beginning at 5 p.m.

The silent auction will continue between Trivia rounds.

The cost is $10 per person (up to six players per team). There will be prizes, 50/50, Mulligans and more.

Last year, as the Bloomingdale Bulls football team made school history making it to the third round of the playoffs, the Rajun’ Bull Marching Band & Color Guard was there to support the team every step of the way. “Our band is a major factor (when they travel with us also) and does an incredible job of playing very loudly and making it difficult on our opponent,” said former Head Coach Max Warner.

Business donations are welcome for the silent auction. Contact Brandye Fenn at 841-9090 or rajunbullband@mail.com.

TIES AND TIARAS Daddy-Daughter Dance

Dads, throw on your favorite tie and come enjoy a special evening of dinner and dancing with your little princess at Campo Y’s daddy-daughter dance on Saturday, February 16 from 7:30-9:30 p.m. From photo opportunities to moving your two left feet with Daddy’s Girl, you and your daughter are sure to create a special memory that will last a lifetime. Join us! Dinner and dessert buffet will be provided along with dancing, games and more.

The cost is $25 (additional child is $6.25). The cost for non-members is $40 (additional child $10).

Campo Y is located at 3414 Culbreath Rd. in Valrico. Contact Kaliegh Hincman at Kaliegh.Hincman@tampaymca.org.

Better Living For Seniors Quarterly Meeting

On Tuesday, February 22 from 9:45-11 a.m., you are invited to the Better Living for Seniors Meeting, which will be about the Legal Considerations for Seniors & Their Caregivers. Networking begins at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m.

It will take place at the Senior Connection Center, 8928 Brittany Way in Tampa. Members are free and nonmembers pay $5 cash at the door. All are welcome.

Fundraiser To Help South County Spartans Athletic League

A fundraiser will be held for the South County Spartans Athletic League on Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m. at Cutter’s Cigars, located at 715 W. Lumsden Ave. in Brandon. The Bantner Law Firm is the presenting sponsor and Minuteman Press is the ticket sponsor. Tickets are $20 and entitle each purchaser to one free beer and one free premium cigar. There will also be raffle items and a silent auction presented by Socially Funded.

For more information, please contact Adam Bantner at 416-7965 or email the organizer at Adam@TampaCrimeAttorneys.com to purchase tickets.

500 Volunteers Needed For 2019 Point-In-Time Count

The Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative (THHI) is looking for 500 volunteers to participate in the 2019 Point-in-Time Count, which will take place from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28. In partnership with Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa, the 2019 Point-in-Time Count is a systematic plan where volunteers will provide a snapshot of the homeless population by counting homeless residents in Hillsborough County.

Volunteers will be deployed in two shifts (7 a.m.-12 Noon and 3-8 p.m.) from Brandon, Downtown Tampa, Plant City, Ruskin, Town ‘N Country, West Tampa, Westshore and the University Area. Sign up to volunteer here. Since 2014, THHI has joined with federal, state, local and private entities to develop effective strategies toward ending homelessness.

Volunteers can also participate by hosting a toiletry drive to collect hygiene items that will be distributed to the homeless residents during the Point-in-Time Count, making a monetary donation toward the Point-in-Time Count that will help fund efforts to end homelessness in Hillsborough County and sharing with friends and family about the need for volunteers and donations for Point-in-Time Count.

Anyone under 18 must be in high school and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian during the entire volunteer shift. For more information, visit thhi.org/2019pit or call 223-6115.