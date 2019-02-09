As Carlisle Events gears up for its annual Winter Florida AutoFest event at the SUN ‘n FUN Campus in Lakeland, the focus has been on Corvettes, Mustangs and all things automotive. Known for its mantra of ‘The Cars, The People and The Excitement,’ the minds behind this great event, which takes place Friday to Sunday, February 22-24, are pleased to announce that Wesley Wong will attend.

Who is Wesley Wong? Quite simply, he is an amazing man with impeccable credentials and a lifetime of stories, many of which tie back to his involvement with rescue and recovery on September 11, 2001. He was one of the first on-scene during the terror attacks and was famously photographed along with NYFD members carrying NYFD Chaplin Mychal Judge from the rubble. Judge is recognized as the first known victim of the attacks.

A decorated FBI agent, Wong serves on the board of the National Corvette Museum (NCM) and the NCM Motorsports Park and is a car lover. Retired in 2006, he now works in the private sector and is currently a Senior Advisor to the Special Operations Command, headquartered at MacDill Air Force Base (AFB), in Tampa and the Joint Special Operations Command, Fort Bragg, Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Wong will appear not only at private VIP functions, but publicly at 9:45 a.m. on the front end of Carlisle Auctions second day of action, Saturday, February 23.

This, plus so much more, will be part of Winter Florida AutoFest.

Event Hours for the AutoFest are Friday and Saturday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Admission is $10 on Friday and Saturday and $5 on Sunday. An event pass is $15. Kids 12 and under are free.

Carlisle Events is a partner or producer of 12 annual collector car and truck events. Events are held at the Carlisle PA Fairgrounds (Carlisle, PA), Allentown Fairgrounds (Allentown, PA) and the SUN ‘N FUN Campus (Lakeland, FL).

Learn more via www.CarlisleEvents.com and see it firsthand in Lakeland.