Medi-Weightloss® Can Help You Achieve A Healthy Weight

The Medi-Weightloss® Program is not just another diet, it is a Physician-Supervised and clinically-proven approach that helps patients achieve and maintain a healthy weight. The professionals focus on preventive medicine. After medical tests and in-depth consultation with each patient, the medical staff creates an individualized and comprehensive plan for each patient.

Preventative care services are offered including screening and counseling, such as: Screening for and management of obesity and metabolic syndrome (adults and adolescents age 12-18), medical nutrition therapy/counseling for healthy diet, behavioral counseling, fitness recommendations, cholesterol screening, screening for Type 2 diabetes and screening for high blood pressure.

Medi-Weightloss® is located at 203 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Call 877-MED-LOSS or visit www.mediweightloss.com.

Tom Gallo Law’s New Location

Are your legal affairs in order? Will your family be provided for when you are no longer able to do so? Have you set up a plan for your family that will adequately provide for them?

Thomas J. Gallo, Attorney, P.A., offers complimentary consultations to help you determine the best course of action for you and your loved ones. You are invited to schedule your complimentary consultation.

Gallo can help you answer questions and help you plan to protect and provide for your family. He is committed to the welfare of his clients and providing peace of mind about their estate planning. He takes the time necessary to educate and inform his clients so they understand and make decisions that are best suited for them individually.

Tom Gallo Law is now located at 2240 Lithia Center Ln. in Valrico. Call 815-4529 or email Thomas@tomgallolaw.com.

Women’s Services At Plant City Imaging

For women, medical imaging has become a routine part of life. When we are younger, it can mean prenatal ultrasound to monitor a pregnancy. As we age, it takes the form of mammograms, bone density screenings and other tests so that we can proactively manage our health.

Plant City Imaging has not only made women’s imaging a priority, the process has been made more convenient and comfortable. It offers breast and bone density screenings for women of all risk categories. This includes the latest 3D mammography, breast biopsy, ultrasound and DEXA bone densitometry.

Plant City Imaging outpatient center is comfortable and easily accessible, with a focus on ease of scheduling and patient service that is just as important to patients as quality of care. For women who are uninsured or who have high deductibles, prices for these quality services are far less than they would pay at a hospital.

Plant City Imaging is located at 206 W. Alexander St., Ste 1 in Plant City. For appointment scheduling, call 863-688-2334. For other inquiries, call the office at 750-1724. Visit www.risimaging.com.

Motion ChiroTherapy Welcomes Inspired Mobile Fitness

Motion ChiroTherapy recently welcomed Inspired Mobile Fitness, which offers small group personal training, private training and in-home training. Owner Rashah Davis offers a private studio where trainers can focus on delivering life-changing results to the individuals served. It combines a science-based approach to exercise and nutrition, with a creative art of programming fun, action-packed workouts that deliver great results. Now that it shares a roof with Motion ChiroTherapy and a Licensed Massage Therapist, this is truly a ‘one stop shop’ for all your health and wellness needs.

Dr. Robert Lutz of Motion ChiroTherapy is a rehab-based sports chiropractor who wants to relieve your pain as quickly as possible while restoring better biomechanics, offering solutions unique to you that help you get back in motion.

“With the addition of Inspired Mobile Fitness and a licensed massage therapist, we are now able to meet anyone’s needs of ‘Pain to Performance’ under one roof.”

Both businesses are located at 16765 Fishhawk Blvd. in Lithia.

For more on Inspired Mobile Fitness, call 352-213-1143 or visit inspiredmobilefitness.com. For more on Motion ChiroTherapy, call 793-7791 or visit motionchirotherapy.com.

Dream Vacation’s Three Year Anniversary

Dream Vacations celebrated its third year in business with a ribbon-cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber. The evening was a showcase of travel experiences for anyone interested in taking a cruise—featuring a chair massage, photo booth, delicious food, a kid’s table and more, leaving guests with a sampling of what a typical cruise can provide their guests.

Dream Vacations is waiting to match you with the vacation of your dreams from cruises to land excursions and all inclusive. For more information, please call Jenifer Breaux of Dream Vacations at 667-7000 or visit www.JBVacationPros.com.

Secondhand Savvy Celebrates Rebrand To Savvy Consignment Boutique

Brandon’s long-standing consignment retailer, Secondhand Savvy, is now Savvy Consignment Boutique. After 12 years of operating as Secondhand Savvy, the upscale fashion boutique has rebranded and undergone a complete facelift.

With a more sophisticated appearance and freshly organized layout, Savvy Consignment Boutique, Brandon’s only upscale fashion boutique, gives shoppers easier access to like-new luxury brands for a fraction of the retail price. The transformation reflects the owner’s desire to make the Savvy shopping experience comparable to shopping at other major department stores (i.e. Nordstrom or Saks 5th Avenue).

Items are sold on consignment, with 50% of its list price going to the original owner. Inventory is hand-selected daily from the best wardrobes in the Tampa Bay area. Consignment intake is open Monday-Saturday, no appointment necessary.

The grand re-opening is Saturday, February 23 at 210 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Champagne, hors d’oeuvres and in-store specials will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For information and details, contact Shelbi at 643-6020.

Manatee Apparel Graphics Now Acts As E-Commerce And Fulfillment Service

Established in 1987, Manatee Apparel Graphics offers a wide variety of products and services: embroidery, screen printing, digital printing, sublimation, promotional items, banners, decorated tablecloths, decals, window clings and more.

Owners Dennis and Linda Frey are excited to announce that they now offer E-Commerce and Fulfillment services to customers anywhere in the United States.

For customers not currently selling online or wanting the hassle of it, Manatee Apparel builds and hosts their website, all orders flow through it and orders are fulfilled anywhere in the US ensuring quality products and timely delivery.

Quarterly customers are sent a check for their portion of the proceeds. The sites can be used for: school uniforms, civic organizations, clothing lines, small businesses, corporations, sporting organizations, musicians and many more.

For more information on Manatee Apparel, call 866-413-8400 or check out the promotional video on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkYgbMf0Ufk.

Manatee Apparel is located at 6520 S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and has another location at 1130 9th St. W. in Bradenton. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit www.manateeapparel.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manateeapparel.

Better Water Means Better Health

Water Filter Warehouse recently held a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber. It offers wholesale water filtration systems to the public. According to owner Dan Kelleher, it can save consumers thousands of dollars compared to competitors. Products offered include water softeners, reverse osmosis, water coolers and shower filters.

Water Filter Warehouse is located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. It is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, call 877-247-0624 or visit TheWaterFilterWarehouse.com.

Stayton Law Group, P.A. Enjoys New Location

Stayton Law Group, P.A. works in all phases of the construction process, from document preparation through project completion and litigation. It provides contract drafting and negotiation, lien advice, claims preparation and problem-solving. When those avenues are closed, clients are represented in litigation, including mediation and arbitration.

The construction industry is dynamic and often difficult. General contractors, subcontractors, suppliers, sureties, insurers, owners and architects and engineers operate in a legal environment as well as on project sites.

According to owner of the practice, Brian Stayton, Esq., “We are in business to help all participants in the construction industry successfully navigate through the legal issues.” He also noted, “If you come to our office, be prepared to meet our dogs too. We usually bring our Samoyeds to work.”

Stayton has been a lawyer for almost 30 years. Stayton Law Group was formed in 2010 and recently moved to its new location at 3619 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico.

Hours are 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call 662-9829 or visit www.StaytonLawGroup.com.