Students in kindergarten through 12th grade who are interested in the art of theatre should check out Broadway Everyday Star Theater (B.E.S.T.). B.E.S.T is a community theatre for children. B.E.S.T. provides growth and knowledge through the art of theatre. B.E.S.T. is committed to producing shows that will entertain and educate.

B.E.S.T. was founded by Katie Welch who said, “We are an all-inclusive community theatre. We have actors who have performed in other plays as well as actors who are performing in their first or second play.” Welch added, “We are especially proud of our actors and actresses with special needs.”

In B.E.S.T., each actor has the opportunity to play a significant role while having fun and improving their theatre skills.

The actors of B.E.S.T. will present A Talent For Murder on Friday and Saturday, March 15 and 16 at Mary Help of Christian Catholic Church located at 6400 E. Chelsea St. in Tampa. Tickets are $10 per person and $5 for students. You can call 416-9574 for tickets.

A Talent For Murder is an original play written by Welch when she was in high school. The play tells the story of the students of Riverton High School who are getting ready for the annual talent show. Everyone is excited until someone is murdered. The audience becomes the detectives as they try to figure out who killed last year’s winner. You can count on interaction between the audience and the cast. The person who solves the mystery will win a prize.

Welch explained, “The reason I chose to produce this play is because all of the characters have significant roles. Most plays have one or two main characters and the rest have very few lines or are in the ensemble. This play has main lines for everyone and most will perform in the talent show.” Welch added, “We want the community to know that Broadway Everyday Star Theater is where everyone is a star.”

For more information and to become an actor with B.E.S.T., please visit www.bestshows.org, email broadwayeverydaystartheater@gmail.com or call 416-9574.