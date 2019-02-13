Why did you decide to become a teacher?

It started with sports. I wanted to Coach, but after I started teaching, I fell in love with the Job. I enjoy the relationships made with students and seeing them progress through their high school years.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

To see my students grow, and for each and every one of them to know that they have purpose and that they are loved!!!

Do you have any hidden talents?

Poetry, probably not very good though.

What would be something your students would be surprised to find out about you?

That I wasn’t always a math nerd, I played sports in high school.

What is your favorite book and why?

Bible, I would need constant motivation and hope if I were to survive.

What is one of your most embarrassing moments while you have been a teacher?

I once taught a couple classes with my zipper down before someone finally let me know. I also had to teach a whole day with a missing tooth that fell out the day before; I was able to make it most of the day without the students seeing, but then one saw, and it was a laugh fest after that.

What are some of your hobbies?

Sports and Family. I have four kids and their sports and activities take up most of my hobbies.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

I think of Romans 12, verse 9 a lot: “Love must be sincere. Hate what is evil: and cling to what is good.”