Medi-Weightloss® Can Help You Achieve A Healthy Weight

The Medi-Weightloss® Program is not just another diet, it is a Physician-Supervised and clinically-proven approach that helps patients achieve and maintain a healthy weight. The professionals focus on preventive medicine. After medical tests and in-depth consultation with each patient, the medical staff creates an individualized and comprehensive plan for each patient.

Preventative care services are offered including screening and counseling, such as: Screening for and management of obesity and metabolic syndrome (adults and adolescents age 12-18), medical nutrition therapy/counseling for healthy diet, behavioral counseling, fitness recommendations, cholesterol screening, screening for Type 2 diabetes and screening for high blood pressure.

Medi-Weightloss® is located at 203 W. Bloomingdale Ave. in Brandon. Call 877- MED-LOSS or visit www.mediweightloss.com.

Redefine Beauty Aesthetics Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Redefine Beauty Aesthetics recently celebrated its first year in business with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

All patients deserve to be treated with honesty and respect and the staff prides themselves in making realistic goals and results for our patients to have the best non-surgical outcomes.

It is located at 405 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday to Friday. Late and Saturday appointments available upon request.

Call 820-3138 or visit redefinebeauty.com.

Palm Harbor Dermatology Has Two Local Locations

Palm Harbor Dermatology’s (PHD) goal is to provide dermatologic care to the community based on the most up to date knowledge, using the newest and most exciting technologies. PHD is founded on the oldest of Hippocratic principles-first, do no harm. It offers the community only those treatments that have been shown by solid medical evidence to be of benefit.

There are two local locations locally to serve you: 10141 Big Bend Road, Ste. 201 in Riverview; phone 657-3330 and 621 Medical Care Dr. in Brandon; phone 657-3330. Visit https://palmharbordermatology.com/.

Spano Named Ranking Member Of Subcommittee On Investigations, Oversight & Regulation

U.S. Representative Ross Spano (FL-15) released the following statement after being named the Ranking Member of the House Small Business Committee’s Subcommittee on Investigations, Oversight & Regulations for the 116th Congress.

“I’m humbled to have earned the confidence of my colleagues and Ranking Member Chabot to serve as Ranking Member of the Investigations, Oversight & Regulations Subcommittee,” said Representative Spano. “This leadership position will enable me to continue fighting for small businesses across Florida and now throughout the rest of the country.”

The Subcommittee on Investigations, Oversight and Regulations mandate is to probe the efficient operation of government programs affecting small businesses, including the Small Business Administration, and develop proposals to make them operate in a more cost-effective manner.

The subcommittee will also review the regulatory burdens imposed on small businesses and how those burdens may be alleviated. Visit https://spano.house.gov/.

Secondhand Savvy Celebrates Rebrand To Savvy Consignment Boutique

Brandon’s long-standing consignment retailer, Secondhand Savvy, is now Savvy Consignment Boutique. After 12 years of operating as Secondhand Savvy, the upscale fashion boutique has rebranded and undergone a complete facelift.

With a more sophisticated appearance and freshly organized layout, Savvy Consignment Boutique, Brandon’s only upscale fashion boutique, gives shoppers easier access to like-new luxury brands for a fraction of the retail price. The transformation reflects the owner’s desire to make the Savvy shopping experience comparable to shopping at other major department stores (i.e. Nordstrom or Saks 5th Avenue).

Items are sold on consignment, with 50 percent of its list price going to the original owner. Inventory is hand-selected daily from the best wardrobes in the Tampa Bay area. Consignment intake is open Monday-Saturday, no appointment necessary.

The grand re-opening is Saturday, February 23 at 210 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Champagne, hors d’oeuvres and in-store specials will be available from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. For information and details contact Shelbi at 643-6020.

Manatee Apparel Graphics Now Acts As E-Commerce And Fulfillment Service

Established in 1987, Manatee Apparel Graphics offers a wide variety of products and services: embroidery, screen printing, digital printing, sublimation, promotional items, banners, decorated tablecloths, decals, window clings and more.

Owners Dennis and Linda Frey are excited to announce that they now offer E-Commerce and Fulfillment services to customers anywhere in the United States.

For customers not currently selling online or wanting the hassle of it, Manatee Apparel builds and hosts their website, all orders flow through it and orders are fulfilled anywhere in the US ensuring quality products and timely delivery. Quarterly customers are sent a check for their portion of the proceeds. The sites can be used for: school uniforms, civic organizations, clothing lines, small businesses, corporations, sporting organizations, musicians and many more.

For more information on Manatee Apparel, call 866-413-8400 or check out the promotional video on YouTube at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkYgbMf0Ufk.

Manatee Apparel is located at 6520 S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and has another location at 1130 9th St. W. in Bradenton. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit www.manateeapparel.com or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/manateeapparel.

GrowHealthy To Host Grand Opening Of Brandon Cannabis Dispensary

GrowHealthy Holdings, LLC (‘GrowHealthy’), a Florida-based vertically-integrated cannabis operator and subsidiary of iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. (“iAnthus”), (CSE: IAN) (CSE:IAN.CN) (CNSX: IAN) (OTCQB: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with best-in-class cannabis operations across the United States, recently held a grand opening event in January. The Dispensary’s location is 1525 E. Brandon Blvd. in Brandon.

The new dispensary offers a variety of locally-sourced, lab-tested cannabis products including vape cartridges, topicals and oral dispensing syringes.

“We are excited to continue expanding our footprint in the Florida market, providing patients with high-quality products through an inviting and educational retail experience,” said Frank Quattrone, Vice President of Operations for GrowHealthy. “In addition to our carefully curated roster of friendly and knowledgeable staff members, the store is equipped with interactive touch screen displays where visitors can learn about the plant and products.”

The company is on track to operate 30 dispensaries within the state by the end of 2020. In addition to new locations, GrowHealthy will continue its current free statewide delivery program.

For more information or to place an order, please visit www.growhealthy.com.

Brandon Honda Named #1 Volume Honda Dealer In Area

American Honda Motor Co. Inc. recently named Brandon Honda as its #1 volume Honda dealer in its Tampa district 7F, based on 2018 new vehicle sales. Brandon Honda has been a division of Morgan Auto Group for eight years and is managed by managing partner John Marazzi.

“We have always focused Brandon Honda on serving each customer’s needs by making the buying experience so exceptional that we build a loyal following that grows organically year after year,” said John Marazzi. “This award is a tribute to our great team at Brandon Honda—it takes everyone and every department pulling together seven days a week to achieve this kind of extraordinary success.”

It is located at 9209 E. Adamo Dr. in Tampa. It is open seven days a week from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and features a gourmet café for customer convenience. For more information, call 664-1234 or visit www.BrandonHonda.com.

Deka Lash Brandon Location First In Bay Area

Deka Lash, the experts in eyelashes recently opened in Brandon at 1935 W. Lumsden Rd. in the Brandon Centre South. The studio is owned and operated by Sara Cronin.

“I am so excited to be part of the Deka Lash team and to be part of the growth in the Tampa area,” said Cronin.

A Brandon Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting was recently held to celebrate the opening.

Deka Lash provides semipermanent eyelash extensions featuring a unique in-studio experience, online booking and extended hours including weekend appointments. Deka Lash’s highly-trained and licensed lash artists take their time to ensure quality applications, designed to fit each individual client’s eye shape and lifestyle.

The studio is open Monday through Friday 9 a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.- 7 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

Fifteen additional studios are planned for the area. For more information, call 344-0725 or visit www.dekalash.com/finda-studio/florida/brandon.

Brandon Pest Control Celebrates 46 Years In Business

Brandon Pest Control has been locally owned and operated since 1973 using the latest pest control products and techniques to take care of all your pest control problems. Professionally trained technicians and a friendly and helpful customer care staff will take care of all your needs offering monthly, quarterly, once a year, one time service and a two-year Pest Control Warranty.

Call 685-7711 or visit brandonpest.com.

Public Welcome To Grand Opening Of State Farm-Quentin D. Sanders Agency

Please join in the Grand Opening of State Farm-Quentin D. Sanders Agency on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. It is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. No. 214.