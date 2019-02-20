By Brad Stager

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017 was promoted as a way for taxpayers to keep more of their income. According to Andrew Hall, founder and partner of Hallmark CPA Group, benefitting from the legislation may not be straightforward for all taxpayers.

“There are advantages from it, but the filing is trickier,” he said. “Someone who’s not a standard W-2 filer will need help.”

Among the changes is that there is now only one version of Form 1040. Filers who typically filed forms 1040A and 1040EZ in the past will use the new form instead.

Tax preparation is just one of the services available at Hallmark, located in the heart of Brandon. Payroll management, general bookkeeping and internal auditing services are tailored to the specific needs of clients, including individuals, retail businesses, builders, churches, medical practices, real estate developers and nonprofit organizations like the Wounded Warriors in Action Foundation.

John J. McDaniel is a retired Army lieutenant colonel who founded the organization and appreciates the work Hallmark CPA does to keep the nonprofit fiscally sound and legally compliant.

“Without question these are the best CPAs we’ve ever hired,” he said.

Initial consultations are free and you might even benefit by bringing in last year’s tax return to be evaluated for mistakes or adjustments that could mean money in the bank. Hall said his firm has a knack for finding tax dollars that are owed to their clients.

“Last year, we saved our clients $500,000 by filing amended returns.”

During his more than 20-year career as a CPA, Hall worked for international accounting firms in his native England before establishing himself among Tampa’s CPA professionals, including serving on the board of directors of the South Tampa Chamber of Commerce. In 2009, he founded his firm in South Tampa, and Hallmark’s reputation and results were recognized seven years in a row by the U.S. Commerce Association as the “Best CPA Firm in Tampa” before moving to Brandon two years ago.

Learn more about tax changes and how the Hallmark CPA Group can help by visiting thebrandoncpas.com or calling 283-0642. Their office is located at 710 Oakfield Dr., suite 262 in Brandon.