The Firehouse Cultural Center’s Firehouse Pub has an eclectic lineup of entertainment for the community this February. Georgia Vahue, Executive Director for the Firehouse Cultural Center said, “Our talent comes from Florida, the United States and throughout the world.”

Fans of artist Georgia O’Keefe can come to Theatre: Georgia O’Keefe Pioneer, an original piece by Anna Brennen and Midge Mamatas for two shows. The first will be held on Saturday, February 9 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. The Second will be as a matinee on Sunday, February 10 from 3 to 5 p.m.

Viewers of the film will catch an intimate glimpse into the life of this iconic artist. O’Keefe was a pioneer of modern art. She created large scale paintings of natural forms and flowers. In the film, you will see images of her and her work and learn how she evolved and developed into a visual artist.

Next, come out for Comedy Night: 25 To Life on Friday, February 15 from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. 25 To Life features two comedians, each of whom has 25 plus years in standup. The headliner is Lou Angelwolf. His voice has been heard on the radio by millions. He has performed all over from beautiful concert halls to dirt lots.

Angelwolf will be joined by Jeff Gerbino, one of the founders of the Minnesota comedy culture. His credits include HBO, Showtime, Comedy Central and more. He has worked with many famous comics as both a writer and a performer. Both Angelwolf and Gerbino will entertain the crowd in 25 To Life.

You can listen to a unique mixture of eclectic acoustic guitar songs, vocal songs (Japanese folk music and original music) and poetry when Hiroya, a Japanese guitarist takes the stage on Sunday, February 17 from 3 to 5 p.m. Hiroya came to the United States in 2000 on a scholarship to study at Berklee College of Music. He formed the group, Interoceanico. The group has released three acclaimed records.

Advance tickets to the FCC Pub are $18 for members and $23 for nonmembers. Day of show tickets are $23 for members and $28 for nonmembers. You can purchase tickets online by visiting www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or by calling 645-7651.

The Firehouse Cultural Center is located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.