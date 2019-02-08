Time to Slow Down & Relax At The Riverview Library

Yoga 101 for Adults takes place on Monday, February 11 from 10:30-11:30 a.m.; Erin Wheeler of Lucky Cat Yoga introduces you to yoga. Participants will learn basic yoga postures and pranayama (yogic breathing). The class is moderately paced, allowing participants to leave with lots of energy. Participants should wear athletic or comfortable clothing and bring a mat or towel.

Peace in the Pages Meditation/Book Discussion will take place on Monday, February 11 from 11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Come and relax with a gentle guided meditation, followed by a book (and life) discussion, featuring authors such as Byron Katie, Pema Chodron, Thich Nhat Hanh and others.

The Riverview Library is located at 10509 Riverview Dr. For more information, inquire at the Library Service Desk, call 273-3652 or visit hcplc.org.

Better Living For Seniors Quarterly Meeting

On Tuesday, February 22 from 9:45-11 a.m. you are invited to the Better Living for Seniors Meeting which will be about the Legal Considerations for Seniors & Their Caregivers. Networking begins at 8:30 a.m. and the meeting starts at 9 a.m.

It will take place at the Senior Connection Center, 8928 Brittany Way in Tampa. Members are free and nonmembers pay $5 cash at the door. All are welcome.

Tampa Bay Symphony Winter 2019 Concerts

The Tampa Bay Symphony, conducted by Mark Sforzini, will present concerts on Sunday, February 17, at 2:30 p.m. at the St. Pete College Arts Auditorium, 2465 Drew St. in Clearwater; on Tuesday, February 19 at 8 p.m. at the Palladium Theater, 253 Fifth Ave. N in St. Petersburg; and on Sunday, February 24 at 2:30 p.m. in Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center in Tampa.

Featured will be Jeffrey Smick, the orchestra’s concertmaster, who will play The Lark Ascending, a violin solo by the English composer Ralph Vaughan Williams. Smick is the Assistant Concertmaster of The Florida Orchestra. The theme of the concerts is ‘Brush Up Your Shakespeare,’ and the orchestra will play the symphonic poems Hamlet and Ophelia by Edward MacDowell and Romeo and Juliet Fantasy-Overture by Tchaikovsky, both works inspired by Shakespeare plays. Also on the program is Declaration, patterned after the Declaration of Independence, by Ben Goldberg, a finalist in the Tampa Bay Symphony’s 2018 Call for Scores composition competition.

For information about tickets, etc., www.tampabaysymphony.com or (727) 827-8087. Students are admitted free; over 18 they must show student ID.

Moving Day, A Walk For Parkinson’s, To Take Place At USF In April

On Saturday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m.-12 Noon, the Parkinson’s Foundation will host its fifth annual Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s to unite the Tampa Bay community in the fight against Parkinson’s. Funds raised through Moving Day will support cutting-edge research and community programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease and their families here in Tampa Bay.

More than just a walk, this is a celebration of movement featuring a kids’ area, Resource Pavilion and its signature Movement Pavilion with yoga, dance, Tai Chi and Rock Steady Boxing—all proven to help manage Parkinson’s symptoms. Moving Day Tampa Bay will take place at the University of South Florida campus. To register and to donate, visit www.movingdaytampabay.org.

If your company would like to sponsor or exhibit contact Megan Willard at 940-7246 or mwillard@parkinson.org.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Second Annual Mystery Luncheon And Silent Auction

Plan to attend the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) second annual Mystery Luncheon and Silent Auction at Southshore Falls Clubhouse, 5831 Cascade Falls Dr. in Apollo Beach on Sunday, March at 1 p.m.

Enjoy a Chicago-style speakeasy lunch with the Pelican Players’ interactive theater presentation of the Chicago Caper. Tickets are on sale now. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. For more information about the play, contact Cyd, drcharrow@verizon.net. For tickets contact: Kate at 645-1676. All proceeds benefit the Scholarship Program.