Crawfish Festival At Winthrop Seeks Sponsors, Volunteers And Donations

The Rotary Club of FishHawk-Riverview will hold its Ninth Annual Crawfish Festival on Saturday, April 27, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at Founders Square Park in Winthrop, 11109 Winthrop Market St. in Riverview.

There will be live music and plenty of food, drinks, deserts and activities for the children.

There is no entry fee. A $20 crawfish meal will include about two lbs. of crawfish with the fixings (corn and potatoes). Other food items and beverages will be available for purchase at the event, to include Cajun & Creole food and drinks, hamburgers and hotdogs. Pepin Brewing will be providing a beer truck.

The Rotary Club is looking for sponsors, volunteers, donations and more. Visit www.luvcrawfish.com or call event organizer Rhonda McDaniel at 330-9321.

Summerfield Ladies Club Upcoming Events

Regular business meetings are scheduled the first Thursday of every month at 11 a.m. at the Summerfield Community Center’s Gymnasium. A light lunch is served and made by the Ladies Club members as assigned. The monthly outing and or activity is always the third Thursday of the month.

At February’s meeting, there will be a speaker from Goodwill, which is under construction on Big Bend Rd. near the Winn-Dixie Plaza.

Upcoming events include a Garage Sale in the Summerfield Community on Saturday, April 6. If the date changes, it will be posted on the Community Center Board.

There will only be one held for the year, so gather all the things you do not need or use anymore and get ready to sell. There will be another auction this year at the Summerfield Community Center on Saturday, October 26. The time will be announced at a later date. More details to follow for donated items to auction.

For more information on the Summerfield Ladies Club, email mgraczyk2@verizon.net.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club February Membership Luncheon

Please join the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) at its next monthly luncheon at Apollo’s Bistro, located located at 6520 Richies Way in Apollo Beach on Wednesday, February 13. The luncheon cost is $18.

For menu details and reservations, contact Sharon Vasquez at 641-7856 or sharonlvasquez@verizon.net. Reservations must be made and paid for by Friday, February 8.

The meeting, led by ABWC president, Katherine Cintron, will begin at 11:30 a.m. for socializing and lunch served at 12 Noon. Georgia Vahue, Executive Director of Firehouse Cultural Center, will speak on the history of the Cultural Center and its hopes for the future.

Golfers Welcome To Join Summerfield Women’s Golf League

New to the area or just visiting, but would like to play some organized golf? The Summerfield Women’s Golf league is currently underway and is always open to new members. Games are played on Tuesday mornings at 7:30 a.m. at the Summerfield Crossings Golf Club on Summerfield Blvd. in Riverview.

Membership is open to all women 18 years or older of amateur standing. The league consists of players at all skill levels. Its purpose is to further the game of golf by women, foster good sportsmanship and friendships and to create an interest in improving the average golfer’s game.

If you are interested in joining or would like additional information, contact Karen Jones at 634-4556.

Plant & Rummage Sale

The Riverview Garden Club will hold its annual Plant & Rummage Sale on Saturday, February 23, from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Riverview Civic Center, located at 11020 Park Dr. in Riverview. With a huge variety of flowering, Florida-friendly, vegetable and herb plants and seeds, this is a great opportunity to add to your spring garden.

The rummage sale includes household goods, clothing, books, collectibles and gardening items and tools, and the bake sale offers a wonderful selection of cookies, cakes, pies and breads baked by Club members. This fundraising event supports the Riverview Garden Club’s annual college scholarship awards for graduating senior students from area high schools and its grants to local nonprofit community cooperative gardens.

Free admission and parking, and student volunteers will even help get your purchases to your car.