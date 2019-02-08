Cardel Unveils New Brighton 2 Model At Waterset By Newland Communities

Cardel Homes has debuted its newest floor plan, the Brighton 2 at Waterset by Newland Communities.

The one-story model is now open at 5412 Silver Sun Dr. and features three bedrooms with an optional den and 2.5 baths within 2,010 sq. ft. The home also offers a two-car garage. The Brighton 2 is priced from the $280,000s.

Potential homebuyers can visit the Brighton 2 model as well as other model homes daily from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and on Sundays from 12 Noon-6 p.m.

For more information on Waterset, call 235-0154 or visit at www.watersetfl.com.

Brandon Pest Control Celebrates 46 Years In Business

Brandon Pest Control has been locally owned and operated since 1973 using the latest pest control products and techniques to take care of all your pest control problems. Professionally trained technicians and a friendly and helpful customer care staff will take care of all your needs offering monthly, quarterly, once a year, one time service and a two-year Pest Control Warranty.

Call 685-7711 or visit brandonpest.com.

Gecko Floor Care Celebrates Three Years

Gecko Floor Care is family owned and operated by Dennis and Lori Napoli. Its goal is to provide its customers with astonishing carpet, tile and grout cleaning services.

It uses the best, top of the line steam cleaning equipment that you can mount in a van. Availability is 24/7.

For more information, call 924-7344 or visit http://geckofloorcare.com.

Palm Harbor Dermatology Has Two Local Locations

One of Palm Harbor Dermatology’s (PHD) goals is to provide dermatological care to the community that is based on the most up to date knowledge, using the newest and most exciting technologies. PHD is founded on the oldest of Hippocratic principles—first, do no harm. It offers the community only those treatments that have been shown by solid medical evidence to be of benefit.

There are two local locations locally to serve you: 10141 Big Bend Road, Ste. 201 in Riverview; phone 657-3330 and 621 Medical Care Dr. in Brandon; phone 657-3330. Visit https://palmharbordermatology.com/.

Tom Gallo Law’s New Location

Are your legal affairs in order? Will your family be provided for when you are no longer able to do so? Have you set up a plan for your family that will adequately provide for them?

Thomas J. Gallo, Attorney, P.A., offers complimentary consultations to help you determine the best course of action for you and your loved ones. You are invited to schedule your complimentary consultation.

Gallo can help you answer questions and help you plan to protect and provide for your family. He is committed to the welfare of his clients and providing peace of mind about their estate planning. He takes the time necessary to educate and inform his clients so they understand and make decisions that are best suited for them individually.

Tom Gallo Law is now located at 2240 Lithia Center Lane in Valrico. Call 815-4529 or email Thomas@tomgallolaw.com.

A Country Cat House Earns 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award

For the fourth year, A Country Cat House has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angie’s List Super Service Award (SSA) honoring service professionals who have maintained exceptional service ratings and reviews on Angie’s List in 2018.

“Service pros that receive our Angie’s List Super Service Award represent the best in our network, who are consistently making great customer service their mission,” said Angie’s List Founder Angie Hicks. “These pros have provided exceptional service to our members and absolutely deserve recognition for the exemplary customer service they exhibited in the past year.”

Owner Eileen Dalton and husband Scott were excited to receive the award. “We are happy to announce we’ve received 2018 Angie’s List Super Service Award. Thanks to all of our customers for making it possible.”

A Country Cat House is located at more information, call 654-2287 or visit http://acountrycathousetampa.com/.

Missy Duncan Completes Certification As An PhiBrow Artist

Missy Duncan, with Missy’s Ink Permanent Cosmetics, recently completed a new advanced certification and is now a PhiBrow Artist, completing a course through PhiBrow Academy (Microblading USA).

PhiBrows is a manual, semipermanent technique of hyperrealistic eyebrow drawing in which the shape of eyebrows is calculated according to facial morphology and golden proportion (phi 1,618).

Missy’s Ink is located at 1104 N. Parsons Ave., Ste. B in Brandon. For more information, call 659-0648 or visit www.missysink.com.

David Weekley Opens New Model Homes In Waterset

David Weekley Homes, the nation’s largest privately-held builder, opened its second model home in the Apollo Beach community of Waterset. The Serefina showcases the builder’s Cottage Series homes, starting from the $385s.

Open daily for tours, the fully-furnished Serefina model home is one of the builder’s Design it Yourself floor plans, offering a one-of-a-kind web-based program that allows home shoppers to create a floor plan in four steps, providing real-time updates to room counts and pricing.

The builder’s other series within Waterset, the Garden Series, offers six floor plans, ranging in size from 1,800 to 2,300 sq. ft., situated on 40 ft. homesites.

For more information, call 774-4155. Visit www.davidweekleyhomes.com.

Satin And Lace Bridal Boutique Now Open

Satin and Lace Bridal Boutique is a new bridal boutique designed to make every bride feel like a princess, from the overall design to the smallest details.

Walking through the door you are met with a stunning collection of designer gowns perfect for every bride. Your journey then takes you to one of its private bridal suites—where you begin the magical process of trying on your selected gowns while your family is seated on our specially selected sofa awaiting your big reveal.

Call 381-4110 or visit www.satinandalacebridalboutique.com for appointment. It is located at 11286 Sullivan St. in Riverview.

The SouthShore Spice Co. Opens

Shane Craig, owner of The SouthShore Spice Co., got tired of traveling for work and decided to leave his job and started this new business, located next door to Apollo Meats at 228 Apollo Beach Blvd.

It is your new source for a wide selection of BBQ seasonings and sauces, grills, smokers, pellets, cooking wood and hydroponic systems. Cooking classes and a virtual farmers market are also available.

For more information, call 922-6325 or visit www.thesouthshorespiceco.com.

All American Title Supports Our Troops

All American Title is a local, family-owned title agency with over 23 years of experience operating in Brandon and Southshore.

Every quarter, All American Title donates to a local military charity! Past donations include Hillsborough County Veterans Helping Veterans, Operation Gratitude, Black Dagger Military Hunt Club, My Warrior Place, Jackson in Action 83 Foundation and K9s for Warriors. They also provide a military credit for all military or veteran customers!

Visit their website at www.allamtitle.com for all of your title and closing needs! Or call the Brandon office at 684-3330 or SouthShore at 649-9740.

GRCC Celebrates the Opening of Crunch Fitness-Riverview

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) held a ribbon-cutting to celebrate the Opening of Crunch Fitness – Riverview.

Crunch Fitness built this $2,000,000 facility to provide the community a place to be nurtured, included and motivated to crunch their fitness goals.

Crunch Fitness – Riverview is located at 10615 S US Hwy. 301 (SE corner of 301 and Big Bend.) Hours of operation are Monday through Thursday: 5 a.m.-11 p.m., Friday 5 a.m.-10 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Visit www.crunch.com/locations/riverview.

GRCC Celebrates Opening Of Holy Hog Barbecue

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) members were thrilled to be invited to celebrate the opening of a new Holy Hog Barbecue. The crowd was treated to samples of some of the tasty items being offered at Holy Hog Barbecue.

The first Holy Hog Barbecue opened in September of 2010 in Hillsborough County. This location at 127 E. Bloomingdale Ave. in the Winn Dixie Plaza marks the fifth store. Meats fresh ‘from the pit’ as well home-style side dishes are offered.

Hours of operation are Sunday to Wednesday from 11 a.m.-8 p.m. and Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Visit www.holyhogbbq.com.

Bryan Hindman Electric Celebrates Five Years

Bryan and Heather Hindman are celebrating five years in their family-owned business. Full service electrical services for home and business owners are offered. Bryan started the business and has about seven technicians working for him.

Bryan said, “We are a Florida State Certified Electrical Contractor providing a wide variety of services including repairs, boat docks, remodels, installation of new fixtures and more—including specialty services.”

Bryan Hindman Electric recently won business of the year for a medium business at the recent GRCC annual dinner.

Hours are Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, call 672-4084 or visit www.bryanhindmanelectric.com.

Manatee Apparel Graphics Now Acts As E-Commerce And Fulfillment Service

Established in 1987, Manatee Apparel Graphics offers a wide variety of products and services: embroidery, screen printing, digital printing, sublimation, promotional items, banners, decorated tablecloths, decals, window clings and more.

Owners Dennis and Linda Frey are excited to announce that they now offer E-Commerce and Fulfillment services to customers anywhere in the United States.

For customers not currently selling online or wanting the hassle of it, Manatee Apparel builds and hosts their website, all orders flow through it and orders are fulfilled anywhere in the US ensuring quality products and timely delivery. Quarterly customers are sent a check for their portion of the proceeds.

The sites can be used for: school uniforms, civic organizations, clothing lines, small businesses, corporations, sporting organizations, musicians and many more.

Call 866-413-8400 or check out promotional video at www.youtube.com/watch?v=VkYgbMf0Ufk.

Manatee Apparel is located at 6520 S. Hwy. 301 in Riverview and has another location at 1130 9th St. W. in Bradenton. Hours are Monday to Friday from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Visit www.manateeapparel.com.