Exciting things have been happening at The Straz Center during the 2018-2019 Season. The line-up of touring Broadway blockbusters, a powerhouse opera series, a dramatic and thought-provoking play series and a remarkable collection of dance, theater, music and educational events have added an exciting vibe for local theater lovers.

“We are really proud to be able to bring so much high quality performing arts to the Tampa area on our stages and in our school and in the community,” said President and CEO Judy Lisi. “This is a special season for us, and we hope for our entire community.”

Excitement has filled the air since it was announced Hamilton was going to play in Tampa at The Straz Center. It is currently making its run and will continue through Sunday, March 10.

There is still a lot to see during the 2018-2019 season at the Straz Center.

The 2017 Tony Award®-winning Best Musical Dear Evan Hansen comes to The STRAZ Center from Tuesday to Sunday, April 9-14. It is the winner of six 2017 Tony Awards®, including Best Musical and the 2018 Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theatre Album. A letter that was never meant to be seen, a lie that was never meant to be told; a life he never dreamed he could have. Evan Hansen is about to get the one thing he has always wanted: a chance to finally fit in.

Anastasia will take place from Tuesday to Sunday, May 7-12. This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Kinky Boots, winner of six Tony Awards®, including Best Musical in 2013, returns for a limited engagement from Friday to Sunday, May 17-19. It was inspired by true events, and takes you from a gentlemen’s shoe factory in Northampton to the glamorous catwalks of Milan. Take a step in the right direction and discover that sometimes the best way to fit in is to stand out.

Come From Away takes to the stage from Tuesday to Sunday, June 4-9. On 9/11, the world stopped. This is the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night and gratitude grew into enduring friendships.

The 10th Anniversary tour of Rock of Ages will be in town from Tuesday to Sunday, June 11-16. Broadway’s best party is turning up the volume. Nominated for five Tony Awards®, Rock of Ages captures the iconic era of 1980s Hollywood.

Bring the kids to see The Lightning Thief: The Percy Jackson Musical from Tuesday to Sunday, July 9-14. It is based on the best-selling Disney-Hyperion novel by Rick Riordan. The Greek gods are real, and they are ruining Percy Jackson’s life. As a son of Poseidon, Percy has newly discovered powers he cannot control, monsters on his trail and is on an epic quest to find Zeus’s lightning bolt to prevent a war between the gods. It was nominated for three Drama Desk Awards including Best Musical.

No season would be complete without Best of Tampa Bay. The area’s premier food event, a benefit for the Straz Center’s education and mission-based programming and organized by The Producers volunteer group, is scheduled for Saturday, April 6.

Single tickets for most performances in the Straz Center’s 2018-2019 season will go on sale to the public on Friday, July 27 and are available online at www.strazcenter.org beginning at 10 a.m. and by phone and in person at the Straz Center Ticket Sales Office beginning at 12 p.m.

The Straz is located at 1010 N Macinnes Pl. in Tampa.

For tickets or more information on all upcoming events, visit www.strazcenter.org or visit the Box Office Monday to Saturday from 12 Noon-8 p.m. or Sunday from 12 Noon-6 p.m. Call 229-7827.