First Baptist Brandon Christian Academy (FBBCA) invites the community to its second annual Spring-a-Palooza event for a family fun day, car show, silent auction and more. The Saturday, March 30 from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

This year, the car show, hosted by Ronnie Setser, will have a monster truck for everyone to enjoy. Guests can witness the monster truck perform a thrilling car crushing demonstration at 2 p.m. Also, all are invited to show off their own vehicles. There is no entry fee, but donations are accepted. Dash plaques and trophies will be awarded.

There will be a silent auction that features baskets, memorabilia and other items donated by FBBCA’s classes and businesses like Chick-fil-A. With the purchase of tickets, there will also be a drawing for a 32-inch television and a retro Atari system located in the silent auction. The auction will be open from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Other attractions include an 18-foot slide, a small slide, a 40-foot obstacle course, inflatables such as a bounce house, a large jukebox, live music, multiple vendors, a cakewalk and glitter skin decals. To access all inflatables, $5 armbands must be purchased. Other attractions come with a cost as well.

BubbaQue’s BBQ is catering, which is $12 at the door or $10 if purchased by Wednesday, March 27. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and Kona Ice will be available. All proceeds raised from the event will be used for improving the school and supporting the students’ education.

“For the Spring-a-Palooza, we utilize those funds in a lot of different ways,” said Kristal Medlin, Assistant Principal of FBBCA. “This year, we’re actually looking into possibly new athletic uniforms for sports teams, supplementing some of the technology within our classrooms, taking a look at our preschool area; kind of sprucing it up a little bit with new furniture, new kitchen sets, those kinds of things.”

For vendor and other information about the Spring-a-Palooza, visit www.fbbca.org or contact Kristal Medlin at kristal.medlin@fbcbrandon.com or 689-9435. For car show information, call Ronnie or Kim Setser at 601-7227 or 879-1616, or email ssrods1@yahoo.com. Spring-a-Palooza is located at 216 N Parsons Ave. in Brandon.