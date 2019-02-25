Dr. Stephen N. Rummage, senior pastor of Bell Shoals Baptist Church for the past nine-and-a-half years, has announced he is leaving the West Central Florida church to be pastor at Quail Springs Baptist Church in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

“When we entered ministry together 27 years ago, Michele and I promised the Lord to follow wherever He led and to serve wherever He called us,” Dr. Rummage said in a statement. “We have sought to be faithful to that commitment, and God has brought joy and blessing to our lives as a result.”

“We know that God has great plans for Bell Shoals’ future,” Dr. Rummage added. “And we will be praying for God to make clear the man He wants to lead this great church going forward.”

Under Dr. Rummage’s leadership, Bell Shoals Baptist Church added four campuses and baptized more than 2,200 people.

Dr. Rummage started the radio ministry Moving Forward while at Bell Shoals. It airs on more than 120 stations nationwide. He is a frequent guest speaker for churches and conferences across the United States.

Executive Pastor Gary Payne, who has served at Bell Shoals for 25 years, will lead Bell Shoals’ staff during this transition.

“I will miss Dr. Rummage’s preaching, leadership and friendship,” said Rev. Payne. “I also am looking forward to seeing who God brings to Bell Shoals.”

Dr. Rummage has authored or contributed to more than 10 books. He also served as president of the Florida Baptist State Convention from 2016-2018. In that role, he emphasized the need for pastoral leadership in church-wide evangelism for the 3,100 SBC churches in the state of Florida.

Dr. Rummage and Michele have a son, Joshua, who is studying in the Doctor of Pharmacy program at the University of South Florida. Joshua and his wife, Morgan, will remain in the Tampa Bay area, where Morgan serves in the student ministry at Bell Shoals Baptist Church.

For more, visit www.bellshoals.com or call 689-4229.