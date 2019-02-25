Having completed 2,477 projects since 1976, Roving Volunteers in Christ’s Service (RVICS) has been providing much help to numerous Christian organizations in need.

RVICS is a 501(c)(3), nonprofit, nondenominational Christian ministry for retired married couples of many Christian denominations. Through teams of up to six couples, RVICS offers free services to Christian organizations, such as schools, camps, colleges and universities, churches and more.

Last January, Robert and Laurie Norfolk gave their services to Grace Christian School (GCS) from January 7 to January 29. While there, they helped with fences, plumbing problems, painting, pressure washing, new construction, small cement pours and a variety of other projects.

“My wife and I are in our eleventh year and have many memories of all the places we have served,” said Robert. “I’m an electrician, but there are [other] projects that I do: carpenter work, or plumbing, or trim trees, or power wash concrete or paint. Whatever is needed.”

Robert said that women did a lot of cleaning, painting, organizing, sewing and library sorting. Men at GCS began by installing eight feet high plastic fencing that stretches to 400 feet long. It will be extended by another team in the future.

“The students and staff are very friendly and always are thanking us for being at their school,” Robert said.

He explained their plans after their work in GCS. “We will be at the Evangelical Bible Mission in Summerfield, Florida for February, then on to Dothan Community Church in Dothan, Alabama for March. Then it’s time for home in Ohio.”

Married couples seeking retirement plans may want to look into RVICS. Through RVICS, you can experience new places, attractions and people; feel spiritual fellowship through Christ; learn new skills as couples work together; have fun through games, bonfires, birthday parties and other things that keep life energized.

Couples at RVICS need to be retired or semi-retired; self-supporting; able to travel for three months or longer; have an RV for traveling and extended stays; provide their own hand tools, safety equipment and portable sewing machines; willing to accept direction from RVICS team leaders; and have the skills and talents to help with no charge.

RVICS accepts donations, contributions, memorials and honorariums, which are all tax deductible. Donations can be given on its website.

For more information, visit https://rvics.org. You may also email rvics@rvics.com or call 1-800-727-8914. RVICS’ international headquarters is located at 1800 SE 4th St. in Smithville, Texas.