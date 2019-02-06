It most certainly was a Knight to Remember for the individuals and businesses that were recognized at this year’s Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce (GRCC) Annual Membership Dinner on January 11.

The festivities were led by the Emcee, Jim Smeaton of Charles Rutenberg-Home Sales Tampa Bay. The current President, Michelle Mosher, SouthShore Insurance Professionals, LLC chose the royal theme, which everyone enjoyed. The majestic table decorations and costuming made the night memorable, along with the music that was provided by On The Move Productions. Many guests participated by creatively decorating their tables. Chick-fil-A Brandon’s table won the vote for ‘favorite’ table.

The feast befitting a Knight was catered by Coastal Catering.

The awards presentations were as follows:

2018 Business of the Year (five or less employees) went to P.F. Auto Glass, Inc., up to 20 employees went to Bryan Hindman Electric, LLC and the business with over 20 employees to The Alley at Southshore.

Bill Andrew from Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care was named this year’s Honorary Mayor of Riverview after raising the most money in the Honorary Mayor’s race last fall.

Janet Noah, Community Relations Liaison for The Bridges Retirement Community, was named the 2018 Ambassador of the Year. She said, “I have enjoyed the opportunity to serve as a Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce Ambassador for the past three years. I’ve met many people and By Michelle Colesanti developed business relationships and friendships. This Chamber is a tremendous asset for our community and I am delighted to be a member and an Ambassador.”

The 2018 Margy Watkins Volunteer of the Year went to Shirley Bhat, It Works! – Ketones from Shirley Bhat, and Isabella Rosal, owner of Tea, Bowls and Desserts, was named 2018 Shining Star.

Marie Gilmore, managing editor of the Osprey Observer, was surprised when her name was announced as the 2018 Citizen of the Year. “What an unexpected and significant honor to have been named the 2018 Citizen of the Year,” she said. “I’m beyond humbled to have been recognized by the Chamber community for such a distinct award.”

A Hillsborough County Commissioners Commendation was presented to 2018 President Michelle Mosher, SouthShore Insurance Professionals, LLC, as acknowledgement of the outstanding achievements that Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce realized during 2018. Commissioner Stacy White was on hand to present this Commendation.

President Mosher swore in the GRCC 2019 Board of Directors and encouraged the members to help the Chamber reach even higher accomplishments in the coming year. These board members include: President Michelle Mosher, SouthShore Insurance Professionals, LLC; President Elect Mike Jones, World’s Finest Chocolate; Past President Elijah Heath, Edward Jones, Treasurer; Jerry Rothstein, Keep I.T. Simple Computer Services; Board Emeritus Jim Johnson, Retired; Honorary Mayor of Riverview Bill Andrew, Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care; Christian Beiter, Preservation 1st Financial Group, LLC; Dan Bender, South Bay Hospital; Faith Hanaway, The Alley At SouthShore; James Pulkowski, James J Pulkowski, CPA, P.A.; Janet Noah, The Bridges Retirement Community; Jill Andrew, Superior Residences of Brandon Memory Care; Kendra Wilson, Suncoast Credit Union; Marijean Reith, RE/MAX South Shore Realty; Michael Broussard, The Flying Locksmiths; Nikki Foster, The Mosaic Company; Rinky Parwani, Parwani Law, PA; and Tanya Doran, Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce.

