Any 2019 high school senior zoned for attendance at East Bay or Lennard high schools is eligible to apply for an Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) college scholarship.

According to ABWC President Katherine Cintron, “The purpose of our club is to raise money for scholarships for high school students to continue their education and to lend a helping hand in our community.”

Each applicant must be accepted and enrolled as a full-time student at one of Florida’s two-year colleges or four-year universities. Each applicant must demonstrate financial need: $700 scholarships for two-year community colleges and $1,500 scholarships for four-year universities are available to cover tuition, books and fees.

The ABWC Scholarship application and criteria can be downloaded from ABWC’s website at www.apollobeachwomansclub.com. The application deadline is Friday, February 22.

If you are a student at East Bay or Lennard, please contact your college and career counselor. The ABWC application must be submitted to your counselor by Friday, February 22 (your school’s deadline).

If you attend another high school in Hillsborough County and meet the zoned requirement for attendance at East Bay or Lennard, please check the website for details. You are eligible to apply. It is important to contact Mrs. Doyle indicating your intent to apply by text/phone call to 310-8738 or email: apollobeach5@gmail.com. The ABWC application must be postmarked and mailed to Mrs. Doyle (see application for address) or it can be emailed with attachments by February 22.

All applications must be complete to be considered. If chosen as a scholarship candidate, an interview will be scheduled by East Bay or Lennard High School college and career counselors during the week of March 9.

The ABWC has been supporting and enhancing the community continuously since 1959.

“Although raising funds to support our scholarships and community projects are of primary importance, we also like to have fun and explore the area we live in,” noted Cintron.

If you are interested in attending one of the luncheons, please contact Sharon Vasquez, at 641-7856 or email at sharonlvasquez@verizon.net.