Hanson Services CNA Ethel Stinson fondly recalls one of her previous clients, an elderly woman in hospice care. Stinson visited her at home, bathed her, brushed her hair and, while she was strong enough, listened to her stories as she reminisced over her long and well-lived life. She passed away three weeks after her first visit.

“I was able to make her comfortable during the last weeks of her life and provide the care and companionship she needed,” said Stinson. “I find such joy and satisfaction helping the elderly.”

She is now working with client ‘Miss Ruth,’ visiting her home 20 hours a week, making sure she takes her medications, shuttling her to doctors’ appointments and providing companionship.

Stinson’s mantra with regards to caregiving is simple and mirrors the motto of the entire Hanson Services team. “I treat my clients like they are my own family,” she said. “I treat them with the dignity and compassion they deserve.”

With more seniors making the decision to ‘age in place,’ to remain in their home of choice as long as possible instead of moving into an assisted living facility, Hanson Services is a company poised to help them realize that goal.

Its team of 45 registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nursing assistants and caregivers are bonded, licensed and insured and have the experience, training and kindness to make their clients lives more comfortable.

“Many of our caregivers have been with us for at least 10 years,” said Hanson Services administrator Georgana Collins. “They are committed to providing the best care possible and love what they do.”

While her caregivers are on the front line with clients every day, Hanson said her office employees are its backbone. “Every day there are a lot of moving parts and they keep everything running smoothly,” she said.

Collins offers free in-home evaluations to determine the needs of each client and tailor a schedule that fits the needs of the client and caregiver. Some clients want a companion for only a couple hours a week. Others require daily visits.

“You never know when somebody is going to need you,” she said. “And to be in a position to be able to offer assistance is very satisfying.”

Hanson Services’ office is located at 1601 Rickenbacker Dr. #5 in Sun City Center. Visit www.hansonservices.com or call 634-6617.