The Firehouse Cultural Center in Ruskin is hosting its first ever Bourbon on the Bayou. This special event will be held on Saturday, March 2 from 7 to 11 p.m. at the Firehouse Cultural Center located at 101 1st Ave. NE in Ruskin.

Bourbon on the Bayou will feature music by TBone Hamilton’s Big Easy Revue, a full bar, bourbon tasting, dancing, food stations, a silent auction and free valet parking.

The cost to attend is $85 per person or $150 per couple. Supporters can purchase a Patron ticket at $300 per couple. Patrons get to enjoy a private patron cocktail party from 6 to 7 p.m. You can also reserve a table for eight for $1200. This event is for those 21 years and older. Cocktail attire is suggested.

Georgia Vahue, Executive Director for the Firehouse Cultural Center said, “We are situated on almost four acres along side Marsh Creek. When we decided to change from the Gala, we thought why not call it Bourbon on the Bayou and carry out the New Orleans-Mardi Gras theme.”

Vahue added, “We would like Bourbon on the Bayou to become our annual spring fundraiser like our annual Blues and BBQ in the fall. We were looking for a more affordable event for our supporters at all levels.”

Attendees will enjoy six food stations serving fresh shucked oysters, a shrimp boil bar, crab cakes, jambalaya, dirty rice, Rajin Cajun chicken pasta, VooDoo beignets and more. Food is courtesy of Econo Catering Company. Bourbon is provided by Palm Ridge Reserve of Umatilla, FL. In the auction, you can bid on fabulous trips to New Orleans. Vahue said, “You should come to Bourbon on the Bayou if you love the Cultural Center and its programs, if you love outstanding music, if you love New Orleans and good food and if you love great fun in a unique location close to home.”

The Firehouse Cultural Center offers quality programming in arts and education for all ages. While many of the programs are free, some are fee-based. Vahue said, “In 2018, we awarded more than 150 scholarships thanks to the support of the community. In 2019, we expect to award at least 200 scholarships.”

For more on the Firehouse Cultural Center and to get tickets to Bourbon on the Bayou, please visit www.firehouseculturalcenter.org or call 645-7651.