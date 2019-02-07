The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce and Sun City Center Chambers have both been busy honoring local individuals and businesses that serve the community.

On January 16, the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce held its 2019 Country Nights Awards Banquet.

The most prestigious award at the SouthShore Chamber of Commerce Membership and Country Nights Banquet, ‘Queen of Hearts’ (Person of the Year), went to Rachel Mushow, of Rachel’s Family Salon in Apollo Beach.

Special Recognition Award went to Don Person of Pearson Capital for his longtime and ongoing sponsorship of the annual SouthShore Marine Corps Toys for Tots drive.

The ‘Do-Si-Do’ Award for the Chamber’s couple involvement went to Kathy and Roger Eckhart.

The ‘Take Me Home’ award went to David Weekley Homes for Business of the Year.

The ‘Boot, Scoot and Boogie’ award went to Hillsborough Community College for Nonprofit of the Year.

The SouthShore Chamber of Commerce is located at 906 N US Hwy. 41 in Ruskin. Call 645-1366 or visit www.southshorechamberofcommerce.org.

The Sun City Chamber of Commerce held its annual banquet on January 18.

Some of this year’s winners include Glenna Tanner, named Ambassador of the Year. Non-Profit of the Year went to Beth-El Farmworkers Ministry, New Member of the Year to Christina Cieslik of Next Stage Moving Services and Business of the Year to Send Out Cards, owner Jerry Meeks. The Chairman’s Award went to Hal Jeffery from Imagineering Creative consulting.

The Chamber is located at 1651 Sun City Center Plaza in Sun City Center. For more information, visit http://sccchamber.com/ or call 634-5111.