Saint Anne’s Fourth Annual Golf Tournament

A ‘Best Ball Golf Tournament’ will be held Saturday, April 6, at Sandpiper Golf Club, 1702 S. Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center. Registration opens at 7 a.m. with an 8 a.m. ‘Shotgun Start.’

The entrance fee is $75 per player, or $300 for each foursome. Register before Thursday, February 28 for $70 per player, or $280 for a foursome. This fee includes prizes for Hole-in-One, Greatest Putt, Longest Drive, Most Accurate Drive, Closest to the Pin (all Par 3s) and a ‘FUN’ Awards Luncheon with great food and prizes following the Tournament. The luncheon will be hosted at the SouthShore Falls Ballroom located in the SouthShore Falls community in Apollo Beach.

There will be a Hole in One contest with a Grand Prize of $10,000.

Tournament registration forms are available in the Saint Anne Parish Office Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m.-12 Noon. Forms are also available at Sandpiper Golf Course Pro Shop. Completed forms can be dropped off at the Parish Office or sent to Kevin Hagan., 5326 Loon Nest Ct., Apollo Beach, FL 33572.

For more information, contact Hagan at marne411@yahoo.com.

Proceeds benefit Saint Anne Catholic Church Community Outreach programs, including the weekly Food Pantry, St. Vincent DePaul and Catholic Charities’ Mobile Medical Bus ministering to the health needs of rural poor in southeastern Hillsborough County.

SouthShore Community Chorus Spring Season

Join the SouthShore Community Chorus for its upcoming spring season. This intergenerational community chorus is under the direction of Mr. Douglas Westlake and provides an outlet for creative expression to singers in the SouthShore area and beyond.

Ages 17 and up are welcome to join; all voice parts, are welcome. No tryouts—just come and add your voice.

Chorus members meet every Monday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. at St Andrew Presbyterian Church, 1239 Del Webb Blvd. in Sun City Center. A concert is planned for early May.

For more information, contact aohara@southshorecommunitychorus.org or visit https://www.facebook.com/southshorecommunitychorus/ to join.

Florida Sonrays Night Out With Special Guest Gospel Music Artist Lynda Randle

A community event for senior adults is scheduled for Friday, February 15. an Italian dinner buffet will be served at 5 p.m. and the concert will be from 6-8 p.m. at Lake Wimauma Convention Center, 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma.

The cost is $25 per person (includes dinner and concert). For tickets, call Valerie at 634-7537.

Non-profit ‘Teamwork Missions’ Gives Back To First Responders

Teamwork Missions held an event called ‘Project Give Back’ in December as a gesture of gratitude for the Hillsborough County First Responders. The organization Teamwork Missions, which customizes mission trips for churches, partnered with Mission BBQ in Brandon and the Winn Dixie in Sun City to make the Christmas holiday special for Sun City’s Fire Station 28.

The non-profit delivered Mission BBQ for three consecutive days to cover the three shifts for dinner. Additionally, it gifted each shift of first responders with ham and turkey to enjoy later.

John Saunders, a board member with Teamwork Missions who also volunteered, said, “We wanted to do this as a way to say thank you for all they do for the community. I got to share with each shift—John 15:13 that says ‘Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends.’”

To learn more about Teamwork Missions, please visit www.teamworkmissions.com or email teamworkmissions@gmail.com.

Breakfast For Dinner

The Holy Innocents’ Chapter of Brotherhood of St. Andrew is hosting a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner. Join in for a fun evening of fellowship and pancakes on Tuesday, March 5. Dinner, which includes pancakes (all you care to eat), sausage and a beverage, will be served from 5-8 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with a max of $15 per family. All proceeds will benefit community service projects of the Brotherhood of St. Andrews.

The event will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130 for more information.

East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets

The monthly meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be Tuesday, February 12, at O’Brien’s Irish Pub & Grill, 701 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Invite family and friends at 6 p.m. for meet & greet; meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

For further information, please visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.