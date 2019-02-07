Why did you decide to become a teacher?

When I was in college, I did an internship based on helping at-risk youth develop learning goals as well as helping the community by doing community service projects with the YMCA. I asked my advisor if I could add education to my college career. During my internship, I learned so much from the youth and some of the problems they faced everyday.

I felt that, as a youth myself, I faced a lot these problems and challenges and I really didn’t have any help or advice from other adults. I took this opportunity to use my voice and help these students out as I still do today as an advocate for my students and their families.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goals as a teacher are to make sure that everyone has a voice and use to the best of their ability to a successful student and citizen in our community. I like to become more mindful as a teacher so I can create a more positive learning environment for both me and my students. Lastly, I try to attend any of my students extra activities whether it is educational, sports related or church, I’m usually busy on the weekends attending them.

What is your favorite book and why?

Diary of Wimpy kid books. If I was alone on this island, I would need laughter and humor to get me by to survive. Humor is the key to happiness.

Is there a quote or saying that you live by?

“Always give back to what you never had.” My mom told me this when I was younger. We didn’t have much growing up but being nice to people and helping them when you can makes a world of a difference. Create a smile because tomorrow is never promised.

My class makes cards for 1st responders in our area… Students and parents from my class deliver cards to our area fire station, St Joe’s hospital, and the sheriffs office thanking them. Then, on Veteran’s Day my class and parents go up to the VA hospital to meet and give cards to Veteran’s. It is very rewarding to me and my classes.