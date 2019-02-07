Theresa Turner opened her Riverview business full-time five years ago this Valentine’s Day. Turner has 18 years of public accounting experience under her belt and believes that honesty and integrity are the cornerstones of business. “The saying is that you can rely on death and taxes happening, so I went with taxes,” said Turner.

Turner is also actively involved in the community. She has a non-profit organization called Riverview Our Town, which provides humanitarian aid to individuals in the community, including senior citizens with limited resources and homebound seniors. She is married with children and has two grandsons. She also has an 18-month-old son that they recently unexpectedly adopted.

According to the Tax Happens website, Turner previously worked with a large regional CPA firm in downtown Tampa, serving with a Big Four Public Accounting firm and a mid-size, regional New York City firm. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Hofstra University and a Masters of Science in Taxation from St. John’s University. She is a registered CPA and a MST (Masters of Science and Taxation).

“We do all work in-house, we don’t hand any work out or outsource,” said Turner. “All employees are local, and we are available to our clients year-round.”

Flexible schedules are offered to her employees. Two of her employees are moms that only work when their kids are in school. She encourages her clients to do as little or as much as they want with her company and offers upfront pricing before any work is done.

According to Turner, with all of the tax law changes, she has had 62 hours of continued education on just the new changes in the tax law since this time last year. Her goals for Tax Happens are to expand her business, provide for her family, offer flexible jobs to members of the community and keep her clients satisfied. “We want to meet their needs and be available to alleviate their stress,” Turner said.

Tax Happens will be hosting a ribbon-cutting event on Wednesday, February 13 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. It is open to the public and will have hors d’oeuvres, drinks and music.

For more information, visit TaxHappens.com.