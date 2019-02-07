Bob Burmaster, the founder and CEO of Image360 Tampa-Ybor City, understands the importance of providing outstanding customer service and the significance of client relationships. After retiring as a Lt. Colonel from the US Army Special Forces, Burmaster decided it was time to put his MBA degree in marketing from the Rochester Institute of Technology to use and opened his first graphic design studio in 2005, Graphics Edge.

The graphics industry allowed Burmaster to combine his creative side as well as his desire for working with people. In May 2017, Burmaster rebranded his business under the new name Image360 Tampa-Ybor City. This unique graphic design company prides itself in the highest quality in graphic design and signs, providing professional graphic services to national, regional and local businesses and organizations, including environmental graphics, mobile graphics, boat and vehicle wraps as well as promotional displays.

“From the simplest projects to the most complex, trained graphics specialists will work closely with clients to maximize the creativity and visual impact,” said Burmaster.

Image360 prides itself in providing its clients with a personal touch from a team that cares about the success of other businesses. Customers can rest assured that every facet of their projects, including site analysis, permitting and design will be completed on time and within budget.

“Our overall success as a business in our community has been the desire to help other businesses enhance their image and provide solutions that help facilitate growth in their industry,” said Burmaster. “Success is not possible without our clients’ success; we strive to provide high-quality service and projects that get results.”

In addition to his commitment to his graphic clients, Burmaster, who resides in Apollo Beach with his wife, is passionate about SCUBA Diving and teaching disabled and Wounded Warrior SCUBA programs. Image360 Tampa-Ybor City is located at 3617 East 10th Ave. in Tampa. For more information, call 813-800-SIGN or visit www.image360YborCity.com.