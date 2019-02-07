By Brad Stager

Sun City Center was developed by promoting a subtropical retirement lifestyle that includes plenty of opportunities for golf, but the SCC Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Chamber Cup Classic Golf Tournament is a chance to mix business with a day on the course.

This year marks the ninth edition of the Chamber Cup Classic and will be held on Saturday, March 23 at Sandpiper Golf Club, 1702 South Pebble Beach Blvd. in Sun City Center.

Organizers have a full day of activities slated for the event, starting with registration and breakfast at 7 a.m., with a tee time of 8:30 a.m.

While the tournament bears the SCC Chamber name and is one of the organization’s major annual events, the chamber’s executive director, Lynne Conlan, said everyone is welcome to compete. “It’s a fun tournament and this is one event where you don’t have to be a member.”

Registration for individuals is $100 and $400 per foursome with an entry deadline of March 18.

The tournament is a chance for golfers to network in a sporting manner and also provides a way for businesses to get their names out in front of the public with numerous sponsorship opportunities available, including naming rights to one of the tournament activities such as the awards ceremony as well as course holes. Applications for sponsorships requiring signage can be accepted until March 4.

The chamber’s calendar is a busy one, with plenty of Business After Hours (networking with good food and fun), Slow Speed Networking activities to stay busy between major annual events like the just-completed banquet and an upcoming golf tournament, followed by the spring trade show.

“Pretty much everything we do at the chamber is to provide networking opportunities for our member businesses,” said Conlan.

And now there are more businesses than ever to connect with, as factors like new housing, the Amazon distribution center and investment in infrastructure and services by Hillsborough County reshape the commercial landscape.

“We’ve seen very good growth,” said Conlan.

You can find out more about the SCC Area Chamber of Commerce and the 9th Annual Chamber Cup Classic by visiting sccchamber.com online or calling 634-5111.