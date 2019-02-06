Air Force Veteran Jeff Scarpiello has proven himself as a great leader and U.S. citizen in his life. He wanted to share his opinions and experiences about being a great leader in his book, The 10 “C” Leadership Principles of Excellence, which came out in July 2017.

After 12 years of service in the Air Force, Scarpiello went on to become an advocate for veterans, working for nonprofit organizations such as Disabled American Veterans and Paralyzed Veterans of America. He also worked for Senator Bill Nelson for over seven years, taking care of military and Veterans Affairs issues. He then moved to Washington, D.C. where he worked on veterans health care legislation for the Veterans Administration.

He also worked on legislation pieces like the caregivers bill, giving caregivers benefits for the first time ever. He then started the Office of Disability and Medical Assessment to help retiring military members apply for VA benefits they may be eligible for. Scarpiello helped start the first national contracts for that department. This past November, he was also named a Distinguished Alumni for Nova Southeastern University.

Scarpiello, who has a Masters Degree in Leadership, has always had an interest in learning about what makes a great leader. This inspired him to write his book, The 10 “C” Leadership Principles of Excellence. The “C” in each chapter refers to a different characteristic a good leader should have. He touches on several aspects, including how you can find your purpose in life by doing what makes you happy, as well as compassion and finding connectivity with the people that you work with, among many other things.

“Anybody can be a leader,” said Scarpiello. “You don’t have to have that title to be a leader, but leadership starts in your own home with your own family.”

Scarpiello said that the book is a fun and quick read, about 100 pages long with several illustrations. He thinks what sets it apart from other books is that it is not like a textbook at all. He talks about things that influenced him as a kid. He credits his mother with being the first leader who had an impact on him. “Every team needs a steady point guard,” Scarpiello said.

If you would like to purchase The 10 “C” Leadership Principles of Excellence, you can find it on amazon.com and Kindle as well.