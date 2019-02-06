The Rodgers Middle School PTSA is gearing up for its second annual Stingray Color Run for Education, a favorite amongst students and teachers. Students and faculty will participate in a 45 minute run where they can be pelted with colorful powder. PTSA President Meredith Bippen is excited because the event is integral both to “raise money for enrichment programs and technology upgrades as well as promote student fitness.” Students work to raise money from individual donors, but they need help from community sponsors to make this event a success and reach their goal of $15,000.

This year, the proceeds will work to fund crossing guards after a district change that removes bussing for students who live two miles or less from the school. Currently, students running across the street without obeying traffic rules poses a hazard to both their safety and the safety of motorists.

They invite local businesses to stake out their spot on this year’s T-shirt given out to all participants. Gold level sponsorships are $600 to secure one of three large name and/or logo spaces on the shirts; silver level sponsorships are $400 and secure one of four large name and/or logo spaces; bronze level sponsorships are $200 and secure one of four smaller name or logo spaces; and stingray level sponsorships are $50 for a student, family or company name space.

Another option for local businesses and families is the creation of a business banner. For $300, the PTSA will put business sponsors on a banner that will be displayed throughout the run and for the remainder of the year. Individual donations outside of these sponsorships are welcomed and appreciated as well.

If you are able to contribute, please make your check payable to Rodgers Middle School PTSA and write ‘Color Run’ in the memo line. Checks can be mailed or hand-delivered to Rodgers Middle School c/o of the PTSA. Contributions are tax deductible. A receipt with Tax ID can be provided upon request. The deadline to sponsor this year’s event and be listed on event T-shirts is Wednesday, February 20.

For additional information, email rodgersptsa@yahoo.com. Rodgers Middle School is located at 11910 Tucker Rd. in Riverview.