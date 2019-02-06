By Lisa Razler

Kimberly Guy, senior vice president, BayCare Market Leader, Hillsborough, announced that Philip Minden will be the new president of St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview. He replaces Matt Novak, who recently was named president of Mease Countryside Hospital and Mease Dunedin Hospital, which also are part of BayCare Health System.

Minden has served as president of the 72-bed Bartow Regional Medical Center since January 2013, and continued in that position when BayCare acquired the hospital in 2015.

“As president of Bartow Regional Medical Center, Phil demonstrated exceptional leadership skills in transitioning from a for-profit hospital system to become one of BayCare’s hospitals,” Guy said. “He established himself as a proactive leader of the hospital and an involved member of the community.”

During Minden’s tenure, Bartow Regional Medical Center received Primary Stroke Center Accreditation for the first time and also received the Premier Hospital Improvement Innovation Network Excellence in Patient Safety Across the Board Award.

The promotion puts Minden at the helm of BayCare’s newest hospital, which opened in 2015 and is currently in the midst of a major expansion that will bring the number of licensed beds to 192. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is a state-of-the-art, full-service facility featuring private patient suites and offering emergency care, surgical services, imaging, intensive care, obstetrics, cardiac catheterization and more in a peaceful, relaxing and family-centered environment.

“We’re looking forward to Phil joining our St. Joseph’s leadership team,” Guy said. “His energy and enthusiasm are a great fit for this hospital, where so much growth is happening in a very short period of time.”

A native of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Minden holds a Bachelor of Natural Science degree from Saint Gregory’s University in Shawnee, Oklahoma and a Master’s of Healthcare Administration from the University of Oklahoma Health Science Center in Oklahoma City.

Minden began his new position on January. BayCare will immediately begin searching for Minden’s replacement at Bartow Regional Medical Center.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is located at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview. For more information, call 302-8000 or visit https://baycare.org/hospitals/stjosephs-hospitalsouth?hcmacid=a0Z1a000002ffD0EAI.