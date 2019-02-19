As spring approaches, many of us are preparing for spring cleanings and fresh starts. Ann Gilbert, owner of Shapes Fitness for Women, is happy to announce that her Brandon location is gearing up for a springtime renovation of its own. As part of a continually growing national franchise from coast to coast, the Brandon Shapes Fitness location will be expanding to offer clients a new small group training area, a Precor active and fit training area for physique and strength as well as a new weight loss center complete with software supported meal planning and consulting.

“Members will have the option to participate in month-to-month programming suited to their exact need and goal,” said Gilbert. “There will never be a need to sign a yearlong contract. Group fitness programming will include the hottest trends in the industry with equipment to support the trendy options.”

The 14,000 sq. ft. facility will stay open during the remodel that is slated to begin in the end of March and is estimated to take between five to 10 weeks. During this time, Gilbert also plans to continue her community-wide effort to educate women about why being comfortable in the workout environment decreases obstacles to starting or continuing a healthy fitness journey.

“All our trainers are available for your meetings, socials and networking needs this spring,” said Gilbert.

Shapes will partner with a nutritional business that will be offering healthy supplementation, snacks and mini meals. In addition, the nearly $500,000 renovation will include new equipment, flooring, locker room and a massage room, aqua massage and deep stretch therapy.

“Our spa amenities will be refreshed and specialized aquatic programming will be introduced, including board training, triathlon training as well as weight management and aquatic arthritis specialty classes,” said Gilbert. “The fitness community will be welcome; swim lessons for all ages, water safety and survival courses.”

The Brandon location as well as Gilbert’s second Shapes location in Riverview is proud to be part of a growing women’s-only boutique style fitness franchise.

“We will continue to be affordable, dependable and always current,” said Gilbert.

Shapes is located at 731 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Gilbert’s second fitness facility is located at 11357 Big Bend Rd. in Riverview.

Visit www.Brandon.shapesfitnessforwomen.com for details.