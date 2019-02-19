Garage Sale Benefits Lions Club

The Brandon Lions Club is holding a Garage Sale on Saturday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 Noon at its clubhouse, located at 610 Limona Rd. in Brandon. Proceeds from this sale will be used for Lions Club projects around the state and within the Brandon area. You just never know what ‘treasure’ you might find.

The Lions Club has been recognized as one of the very few organizations which donates 100 percent of the money received from fundraising projects.

Bolts Family Game Night At Tampa Theatre

The Tampa Bay Lightning and the Lightning Foundation will host the first annual Bolts Family Game Night, presented by DEX Imaging and Shriners Hospitals for Children®, on Sunday, March 3 from 5-8 p.m. at historic Tampa Theatre in downtown Tampa.

Enjoy the Bolts Family Game Night with a Game Show featuring Lightning players and then move outside to a Block Party with interactive games, activities and an appearance by Lightning personalities and more.

Tickets will go on sale to Lightning Season Ticket Members on Tuesday, January 29 at 10 a.m. and to the general public at 1 p.m. by visiting www.tampabaylightning.com/boltsfamilygamenight.

Proceeds will benefit local charities through the Lightning Foundation. The cost is $45 for an adult ticket and $25 for a youth ticket (ages 12 and under).

Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N Franklin St. in Tampa.

Passion For Pepin Then And Now

Help support Pepin Academies Gala and Silent Auction on Saturday, March 2 from 6-9 p.m. at TPepin’s Hospitality Centre in Tampa, 4121 N. 50th St.

Enjoy delicious food, fun, dancing and 20th Anniversary Tribute Cocktail attire.

The Silent Auction will be open on Wednesday, February 27. Please visit qtego.net/qlink/pepin.

To register, visit http://www.pepinacademiesfoundation.org/events by Monday, February 25.

Fundraiser To Help South County Spartans Athletic League

A fundraiser will be held for the South County Spartans Athletic League on Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m. at Cutter’s Cigars, located at 715 W. Lumsden Ave. in Brandon. The Bantner Law Firm is the presenting sponsor and Minuteman Press is the ticket sponsor. Tickets are $20 and entitle each purchaser to one free beer and one free premium cigar. There will also be raffle items and a silent auction presented by Socially Funded.

For more information, please contact Adam Bantner at 416-7965 or email the organizer at Adam@TampaCrimeAttorneys.com to purchase tickets.

500 Volunteers Needed For 2019 Point-In-Time Count

The Tampa Hillsborough Homeless Initiative (THHI) is looking for 500 volunteers to participate in the 2019 Point-in-Time Count, which will take place from 7 a.m.-8 p.m. on Thursday, February 28. In partnership with Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa, the 2019 Point-in-Time Count is a systematic plan where volunteers will provide a snapshot of the homeless population by counting homeless residents in Hillsborough County.

Volunteers will be deployed in two shifts (7 a.m.-12 Noon and 3-8 p.m.) from Brandon, Downtown Tampa, Plant City, Ruskin, Town ‘N Country, West Tampa, Westshore and the University Area. Sign up to volunteer here.

Since 2014, THHI has joined with federal, state, local and private entities to develop effective strategies toward ending homelessness. Volunteers can also participate by hosting a toiletry drive to collect hygiene items that will be distributed to the homeless residents during the Point-in-Time Count, making a monetary donation toward the Point-in-Time Count that will help fund efforts to end homelessness in Hillsborough County and sharing with friends and family about the need for volunteers and donations for Point-in-Time Count.

Anyone under 18 must be in high school and accompanied by a parent or legal guardian during the entire volunteer shift. For more information, visit thhi.org/2019pit or call 223-6115.

Bunco For Education Hosted By GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club

Please join the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club at its annual ‘Bunco for Education’ on Thursday, March 14, at The Bridges Assisted Living Facility at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Refreshments will begin at 6 p.m. Bunco follows at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by contacting Maureen Spagnola at 758-9593 or at maureenspagnola@gmail.com. Net proceeds will fund college scholarships, school supplies for local children and other important projects of the Education Committee.

Hawthorne Village Presents Ask The Expert – Important Discoveries About Heart Disease

Dr. Andrew Daley, MD of Daley & Associates PrimeMed of Tampa Bay, will speak at Hawthorne Village Retirement Community in the Media Center on Wednesday, February 27 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. He will speak on important discoveries about heart disease. A free light lunch will be served.

Dr. Daley is board-certified in Internal Medicine with a special interest in Geriatric Care and patient education to improve healthcare and quality of life.

Hawthorne Village is located at 851 Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Please RSVP by Monday, February 25 to Jan at 760-4206.