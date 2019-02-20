Why did you decide to become a teacher?

The love of children is my number one factor for becoming a teacher; however, as a little girl, I was part of a huge family. As the oldest daughter of six with four younger siblings, I became the second “mother” at an early age. I loved the “littles” and helping them learn. At an early age, I wanted to have a big family. So when college came along, I knew that was my calling. However, I ended up adopting my babies from Korea, because I could not conceive. They are the biggest blessing of my life.

What is a goal of yours as a teacher?

My goal is to take each child that enters my classroom and instill the love of learning into their little minds. I believe in a “hands on” approach with many visuals as children learn best from seeing and doing. Building confidence in each child is a huge part of what I wish to accomplish.

What is your favorite book and why?

I am an avid reader; therefore many books are my favorites. Probably Upton Sinclair’s The Jungle is one of the books that has really stuck with me for a long time.

What is your favorite food from your school cafeteria?

I am in love with their steamed broccoli, so when they see me coming on broccoli day, they automatically give me a huge helping.

What are some of your hobbies?

I began painting a couple of years ago, and absolutely love it. I find it is very relaxing and fun. I like to give my paintings away to my friends. I plan on pursuing this interest upon retirement.

What is your favorite quote or saying?

When I think I can’t make it another minute, I remember my favorite Bible verse, Philippians 4:13: ” I can do all things in Christ who gives me strength.” I repeat it quite often to myself.