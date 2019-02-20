The Tampa Theatre’s 6th Annual Family Favorite Films Series will be aimed at the next generation of young moviegoers. Children will have the opportunity to see some of their parents’ most beloved childhood films on the big screen. The series runs from Sunday, March 31 through Sunday, April 28. In addition, the Tampa Theatre will offer a discounted kids’ ticket price of $8 for the series.

“This is the only classic movie series for which we offer a child’s price,” said Jill Witecki, Director of Marketing for the Tampa Theatre. “While many of our summer and holiday classic offerings are family-friendly, this is the series that we program specifically with families in mind. I want parents to be able to introduce their kids to some of their own favorite movies from childhood and to see them again on the big screen,” added Witecki.

Up first is A League of Their Own on Sunday March 31 at 3 p.m. A League of Their Own is based on the true story of a mid-WW2 all-women’s baseball league.

On Sunday, April 7 the Tampa Theatre will offer a special evening program when they present My Neighbor Totoro. This film is by the acclaimed filmmaker and animator, Hayao Miyazaki. My Neighbor Totoro is the story of two young sisters who move with their family to an odd house in the country after their mother is hospitalized. There, they meet with spirits of the forest and conduct their own Campbellian hero’s-journey-in-miniature. The film will be presented at 6:30 p.m.

Next, on Sunday, April 15, bring the family to watch The LEGO Movie at 3 p.m. The LEGO Movie is an unassuming animated gem complete with heroes, cameos, songs and terrific animation.

On Sunday, April 21, you can see the film Dolphin Tale at 3 p.m. This film is inspired by the real life of Winter, celebrity dolphin and de facto mascot of the Clearwater Marine Aquarium. Dolphin Tale tells the story of Sawyer, a boy who helps rescue a dolphin tangled in the line of a crab trap and badly injured.

Finally, everyone will love attending the Sing-Along featuring Frozen. The Tampa Theatre will present two shows so everyone can sing their hearts out while the film is shown on the big screen. There will be a show on Saturday, April 27 at 3 p.m. and then another on Sunday, April 28.

Tickets for the Family Favorites Film Series are $10 for adults, $8 for children ages 12 and under and $7 for members. The Sing Along Frozen is $13 for adults, $11 for children and $10 for members.

The Tampa Theatre is located at 711 N. Franklin St. in Tampa. For more information and to buy tickets ($2 convenience fee), please visit www.tampatheatre.org.