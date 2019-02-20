The legendary classic country music icons, The Oakridge Boys, will be entertaining fans at the Strawberry Festival in Plant City. The group is well-known for having one of the most distinctive and recognizable sounds in the music industry. The harmony of The Oak Ridge Boys have produced dozens of country hits and has resulted in Grammy, Dove, Country Music Association (CMA) and Academy of Country Music (ACM) awards as well as an induction in the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville, TN. Recently they were honored to sing Amazing Grace at the funeral of President George H.W. Bush.

The Oak Ridge Boys—Richard Sterban, Duane Allen, Joe Bonsall and William Lee Golden—bring more than 45 years of tradition to the stage. They are a staple at the festival and have been part of the headline entertainment participating in the festival for more than 25 years.

“We love performing in Florida and the Strawberry Festival,” said Sterban with his legendary deep bass voice. “We may just hold the record for the most performances there.”

In 2018, The Oak Ridge Boys were the first performers to christen the Strawberry Festival’s new $5.5 million amphitheater. Their tour takes them to more than 150 locations each year, but the Strawberry Festival is one of their favorite venues.

“Florida is such a beautiful state,” said Sterban. “We always get a few flats of strawberries when we’re there.”

Sterban says that their performance this year will naturally include the fan favorites as well as some music from their new album, 17th Avenue Revival, produced by highly sought-after, Grammy-winning Nashville producer Dave Cobb, who has produced records for county music stars including Chris Stapleton and Jason Isbell. The Oak Ridge Boys recorded the album in the historic RCA Studio A in Nashville, where other legendary artists recorded, such as Elvis, Dolly Parton and Chet Atkins.

“17th Avenue Revival marries old-time rockabilly with a gospel sound,” said Sterban. “It’s meaningful music that represents the revival of soul and spirit. It’s a great balance.”

The Oak Ridge Boys are sure to entertain during their family-friendly, fun performance that will aim to please the classic country lovers as well as hopefully bring new fans to experience the timeless music of The Oak Ridge Boys.

“You can count on hearing Elvira, oom poppa, oom poppa, mow mow,” said Sterban. “I think that’s the law.”

They will be performing on Thursday, February 28 at 3:30 p.m. at the Florida Strawberry Festival located at 303 N. Lemon St. in Plant City. Tickets are $20. For more information, visit www.FLstawberryfestival.com.