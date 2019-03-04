Those looking for new ideas to decorate their home but do not know where to begin may want to visit AR Workshop Brandon as a place to get creative and discover new ideas.

AR Workshop Brandon provides unique hands-on classes with an instructor-led workshop where individuals design custom wood plank signs, centerpiece boxes and more.

AR Workshop Brandon opened last April 2018. With it being a franchise, more than 100 locations can be found across the country. The first AR Workshop became established two years ago in Pineville, North Carolina. AR Workshop Brandon came into fruition by Stephanie Paxton and her husband Greg Paxton. Stephanie, who operates it, studied art and design in college. She learned about the franchise when a close friend suggested that Stephanie should open a shop and teach people how to create signs.

Stephanie said, “We have lived here for five years and knew this community would be a great place to open AR Workshop.”

What makes it unique is that customers can come and create a personalized piece by utilizing AR Workshop Brandon’s line of nontoxic stains and paints. It also provides all of the tools and more for those participating in the classes. Individuals can also choose from a wide variety of projects with prices starting at $37.50.

In addition, individuals can also book Private Parties, Ladies Night Out, summer camps and much more. The duration of private workshops last from two to three hours and children’s parties include a two-hour workshop timeslot.

With that in mind, this month, AR Workshop Brandon will be running an early bird special, which includes taking $20 off of camp registrations until Sunday, March 31 by using the code CAMP20.

“All in all, this is such a fun, creative environment where everyone can create a beautiful and personalized piece,” Stephanie said.

For more information, visit www.arworkshop.com/brandon/. It is located at 1046 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 775-7109.