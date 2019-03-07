East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets

The March meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be on Tuesday, March 12 at Beef O’Brady’s, located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Bring family and friends at 6 p.m. for the meet and greet; the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

The scheduled speaker for March is Amien Kacou/ACLU Immigration Lawyer. Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

HAMBINGO Night Benefits Kappa Kappa Chapter

Join the fun on Tuesday, March 19 at Hamburger Mary’s Brandon, located at 2016 Town Center Blvd., for a night of HAMBINGO. This is a Kappa Kappa Chapter fundraiser benefiting local children’s charities. Call ahead to 643-2110 for reservations.

Hillsborough County Chili Cook-Off

VFW Post 8108 will host a Chili Cook-Off on Saturday, March 23 from 12 Noon-5 p.m. at 7504 Riverview Dr. in Riverview. Tickets are $10 and provide entry and a taste of every contestant’s chili. Tickets can be purchased the day of the event or in advance at VFW Post 8108. Advance purchase tickets also include dessert and a drink.

Proceeds will support VFW Post 8108’s 25th Anniversary Campaign and local charities in Hillsborough County. Contact VFW Post 8108 at 671-9845 or Craig Stinson at cstinson3@tampabay.rr.com or 244-2014.

Women’s Successful Living RISE UP Retreat

The third annual Women’s Successful Living RISE UP Retreat will take place from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7 with the option to spend an additional night of pampering, offering a variety of events such as wine tasting, meditation yoga, breakout sessions and insight from local and national inspirational speakers.

The event is for women ages 25-50 who are looking to make changes in life.

Speakers include Geneva Maresma, founder of Hearts and Heels Connection Networking Group for women; Angela Dileone, author of Secrets of a She Boss as well as owner of VIP Beauty Mobile Hair & Makeup; Tiffany Ann Beverlin, creator of Dreams Recycled; and Andrea Williams, CEO of Glow Girl Publication & Company, founder of the The Empress Magazine, founder of the International She Boss Movement and host of Glow Girl Diaries Podcast, a platform dedicated to queens building their empire.

Tickets are available at https://riseretreat.eventbrite.com. More information is available at www.womenssuccessfulliving.com. Ticket includes entry to all activities, breakout sessions, lodging food and drinks.

Bunco For Education Hosted By GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club

Please join the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club at its annual ‘Bunco for Education’ on Thursday, March 14, at The Bridges Assisted Living Facility at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Refreshments will begin at 6 p.m. Bunco follows at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by contacting Maureen Spagnola at 758-9593 or at maureenspagnola@gmail.com. Net proceeds will fund college scholarships, school supplies for local children and other important projects of the Education Committee.

Apollo Beach Woman’s Club Mystery Theatre Luncheon

Tickets are still available for the Apollo Beach Woman’s Club (ABWC) 2nd Annual Mystery Luncheon. Join the ABWC on Sunday, March 10 for a Chicago-style speakeasy lunch with the Pelican Players live theater as you solve the mystery of The Chicago Caper. There will also be a silent auction.

It will be held at the SouthShore Falls Clubhouse, 5831 Cascade Falls Dr. in Apollo Beach. Tickets cost $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Doors open at 12:30 p.m. with start time 1 p.m.

For more information and to purchase tickets, call Kate at 645-1676. Proceeds benefit the ABWC College Scholarship Program.

Drag Queen Bingo At Hamburger Mary’s With Stano Foundation

Come join The Stano Foundation for Drag Queen Bingo at Hamburger Mary’s Bar & Grille at 2016 Town Center Blvd. in Brandon on Wednesday, March 13 at 7:30 p.m.

All of the sales from the bingo cards go towards helping Stano send out care packages to military service members and Veterans.

Ten games of Drag Queen Bingo will be available to play for only $10.

Limited space is available. Call Hamburger Mary’s at 643-2110 for reservations.