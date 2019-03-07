TMS Of Central Florida Treats Depression With Noninvasive, Drug-Free Treatment

TMS of Central Florida is Brandon’s exclusive TMS provider of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for noninvasive, drug-free treatment for depression in adult patients. TMS is an ‘FDA Approved’ medical procedure that delivers highly focused MRI-strength magnetic pulses to noninvasively (without surgery) stimulate the brain and treat major depression.

TMS is performed in a psychiatrist’s office under their supervision while the patient remains awake and alert. Patients do not require anesthesia or sedation and return to their daily routine immediately after each treatment.

TMS of Central Florida is owned and operated by three prominent psychiatrists, Charles DeVine, MD; Kathleen Carroll, MD; and Troy Noonan, MD To schedule an appointment, call Sandy Lopez, TMS Coordinator, at 423-7037.

Get Your Philly Pretzels In Riverview

If you are from the Philadelphia area, your mouth waters at the thought of a soft pretzel. John and Michele Maffei recently opened Tampa Bay’s first Philly Pretzel Factory in Riverview, offering fresh baked pretzels with all types of dips for all tastes. Enjoy fresh hot soft pretzels, pretzel dogs, cheese steaks, cinnamon pretzels and party trays.

The Maffeis, who are originally from Philly, have always dreamed about opening their own location and are spearheading the company’s development in Tampa.

As a business owner, Michele is also a proud supporter of her community with her involvement in Seeds of Hope.

Hours are Monday and Tuesday 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Philly Pretzel Factory is located at 11244 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Five-Year Anniversary Celebrated By Tax Happens, LLC

Greater Riverview Chamber of Commerce members were excited to be invited to Tax Happens, LLC to celebrate with Theresa Turner and her crew. Members, friends and family were on hand to see the newly remodeled offices and to congratulate them at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the fifth anniversary of the grand opening of the office at Park Place.

Tax Happens, LLC is a unique boutique-style CPA firm providing hands-on, personalized tax and accounting services. They understand the importance of businesses and individuals working closely with their CPA year round. They are personally available to all clients year-round and empower their clients to do as much or as little as they desire.

The Tax Happens, LLC office is at 10018 Park Place Ave. in Riverview. Call 304-5569 or visit www.taxhappens.com.

Golden Dollar

If you are looking for some cute cruise wear, beach dresses, fun and dressy pants, accessories, purses, suitcases, house wares, jewelry, kitchen items and more, then check out Golden Dollar, which recently opened in Apollo Beach.

You will find quality items at a discount price.

It is located at 118 Flamingo Dr. #A. Hours are 9 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday. For more information, call 213-8289.

Create Permanent Memories With Howie Mac Photo

Owner Tina Cardosa Howie offers Howie Mac Photo’s philosophy, “See all things with your heart, not just your eyes.”

Photography for family, newborns, headshots, branding, weddings and engagements are offered. Howie Mac Photo is not just about a picture, it is your story, a memory, a moment. This can be through photos with custom-made backdrops, through a camera class to teach you how to document those moments in-between or by helping you turn a photo on your phone into a creative piece of artwork.

Camera classes will soon be offered for adults and kids as well as photo art workshops.

Howie Mac Photo offers a membership program to help you document that story over time.

Located at 11292 Sullivan St. in Riverview, the hours are Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. and Sundays by appointment. For more information, call 315-8332 or visit www.howiemacphoto.com or howiemacphoto on Facebook and Instagram.

Walk-In Veterinary Care

If you need veterinary services, you can bring your pet to the Walk-In Veterinary Care at your convenience as it does not require an appointment. It is a full service hospital and also offers affordable pet care.

Walk-In Veterinary Care is located at 5080 N. US Hwy. 41 in Apollo Beach. The hours are Monday and Friday from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. and Tuesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday is for surgery appointments.

Call 213-8515 or visit https://walkinvetapollobeach.com/ for more information.

Laughter Yoga: Laugh For The Health Of It

Learn how therapeutic laughter benefits our physical and mental wellbeing by attending ‘Laughter Yoga: Laugh for the Health of It!’ on Thursday, March 28 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Dr. Tanya Gold, MD, a family physician and integrative medical doctor who is also certified as a laughter yoga leader and registered yoga instructor, will explain the many health benefits of laughter yoga such as reducing stress, strengthening the immune system and lessening pain. This interactive workshop will show you how to laugh even if you do not feel like it. Choosing to laugh is a tool to add to your medical toolbox.

The workshop, held at The Bridges at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, is free to attend. Space is limited. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Lake St. Charles CDD Project Award

E & L Construction Group is proud to announce it has been awarded its first contract in Riverview—the renovation of the Lake St. Charles CDD Clubhouse.

Demolition began in early February and the project is anticipated to be complete on May 15.

New VA Outpatient Clinic Completes Construction

Birmingham-based Doster Construction Company recently completed construction on the South Hillsborough VA Primary Care Clinic in Riverview. The new clinic will serve approximately 10,000 Veterans who would otherwise have to drive an hour or more to the main hospital or Primary Care Annex in Tampa and will serve the communities of Riverview, Ruskin, Sun City, Apollo Beach and other areas of south Hillsborough County.

The new clinic is a 65,000 sq. ft. facility and, in addition to primary care, includes women’s primary care, home-based primary care, mental health, audiology, radiology (including MRI, CT, ultrasound and X-rays), specialty care, physical therapy, pharmacy and a lab.

Doster worked closely with the project’s developer, Hokanson Companies, and NIKA Architects throughout construction and through a collaborative and innovative approach was able to deliver the project nearly four weeks ahead of schedule. The project features many sustainable components and is pursuing a LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Silver certification from the U.S. Green Building Council.

“We were excited to be a part of this team and deliver a state-of-the-art healthcare facility for Veterans in the South Hillsborough county area,” said Mitchell Jones, Senior Project Manager for Doster Construction Company.

It is expected to open to patients in mid-2019.

Simply Advocating Helps With Tough Decisions For Your Loved Ones

Are you having a difficult time finding the perfect living arrangements for your loved one? Do you need more guidance and resources? Simply Advocating will help.

With over 20 years of caring experience in the healthcare industry, it will help you and your loved one make the difficult decisions easier.

Services include Facility Advisors, Patient Advocate Services and Mobile Notary Services.

Please call Jessica McNeave at 373-3261 or Melanie Camp at 205-2799 for a free consultation.

Sunrise Homes Continues Strong Growth With Land Purchase At Hickory Breeze

After the recent purchase of 91 home sites in the community of Lake Toscana in Wimauma, luxury home builder Sunrise Homes has acquired 24 additional home sites in Hickory Breeze at Boyette and Rhodine Rds.

In this private enclave, Sunrise will build executive and estate residences providing 2,501 to 4,217 sq. ft. of living space and priced from the high-$300s.

Sunrise’s recently completed 4,200 sq. ft. Summit Breeze model home is a two-story great room design with 11-foot-high ceilings throughout the first floor. Just inside the front door is a private study and a separate mud room and a 21 by 28 ft. great room that is open to the 11-by-14-foot island kitchen with deep walk-in pantry.

Just off the great room the master suite takes up an entire wing of the home. It boasts a 15-by-17-foot bedroom with 10-foot-high tray ceiling, two walk-in master closets, a garden tub and oversized walk-in shower.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, two baths, the laundry and a 16-by-21-foot lounge. The model center is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. and 12 Noon-5 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday.

For more details, call 651-3001 or visit https://sunrisehomescorp.com.

Connie’s Home Décor & Design Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Connie’s Home Décor & Design recently celebrated its one year anniversary. Owner Connie Kennedy and staff works together with homeowners offering solutions for change.

“We are ReDesign Specialists; we help you rearrange, reupholster, repaint, reorganize and redo—floors to ceilings, cabinets to closets. We breathe new life into any room.”

Connie’s Home Décor & Design is located at 3818 Sun City Center Blvd. in Sun City Center. Call 328-7705.