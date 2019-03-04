By Monique Levy

The Parkinson’s Foundation (PF) will host its annual Moving Day Tampa Bay, A Walk for Parkinson’s on Saturday, April 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 12 Noon at the University of South Florida campus in Tampa. It is one of more than 40 grassroots events taking place across the country this year. Funds raised through Moving Day will support cutting edge research and community programs to improve the lives of people with Parkinson’s disease and their families.

One million Americans are living with Parkinson’s, with 60,000 people newly diagnosed each year. Moving Day Tampa Bay is a fun and inspiring fundraising event that unites the community in the fight against Parkinson’s. Since 2011, Moving Day events across the country have raised more than $17 million to improve care and advance research toward a cure.

“Moving Day is fun, it is great exercise and it’s educational,” said Megan Willard, Community Development Manager. “But mostly, the support of the community enables us to continue to make meaningful improvements in the lives of those with Parkinson’s.”

More than just a walk, Moving Day Tampa Bay is a celebration of movement featuring a kids’ area, a caregivers’ relaxation tent and a special Movement Pavilion with yoga, dance, Tai Chi, Pilates and other activities—all proven to help manage Parkinson/s symptoms.

Ed Robaczs of Valrico, who has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s and is participating in this year’s walk, said, “It means the world to see my friends and neighbors coming out to bring attention to the Parkinson’s community. Living each day with Parkinson’s can be challenging, but better treatments, programs and research make all the difference. This event always gives me hope and reminds me I’m not alone.”

Funds raised through Moving Day support the Parkinson’s Foundation national mission by delivering expert care to more than 100,000 people living with Parkinson’s; funding cutting edge research to advance toward a cure and providing free resources for people living with Parkinson’s and their families.

To register and to donate, visit www.movingdaytampabay.org for more details. If your company would like to sponsor or exhibit, contact Megan Willard at 940-7246 or mwillard@parkinson.org.

Members from the Valrico/FishHawk community are doing their part to help raise money for the Parkinson’s Foundation Moving Day Tampa Bay, hosting fundraising events during the month of March.

On Thursday, March 7, Team Rock Steady Boxing of FishHawk Ranch is hosting a Charity Bingo Night at Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co., 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico, beginning at 7 p.m. The donation to play Bingo for prizes is $20. There will be a food truck, raffles and, of course, beer. Contact Kathy at fishhawk@rsbaffliate.com.

On Thursday, March 21, Team Move it for Phil is hosting Bingo & Brews at Leaven Brewing, 11238 Boyette Rd. in Riverview, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The donation to play Bingo for prizes is $15. Enjoy live music, food truck, raffles and local brews. For more information, contact Monique at Monique.monaco@addicted2events.com.

From Monday to Thursday, March 25-28, Team Tomahawk is hosting Pizza for Parkinson’s at Bloomingdale Pizza, 4334 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Mention Team Tomahawk when you dine in or take out lunch or dinner between those days and 10 percent of your bill will be donated to Moving Day Tampa Bay. For more information, contact skrobaczs@yahoo.com.