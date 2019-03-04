Yisenia Abrahantes, Tatiana Lopez and Florimar Galdon are in love. They are in love with Tacos, but mainly, they are in love with the Tampa community, and how it has evolved into a great place to live with so many things to do—among them, a remarkable gastronomy scene.

“It’s a pretty awesome place to call home. We’re finally seeing Tampa’s potential materialize. There are so many fun things to do here, and this is just the beginning,” said Lopez, an experiential marketing pro who has traveled the country executing activations for various national brands.

The young mom’s genuine enthusiasm for her community is evident. This passion and pride for their community, and their shared love of Tacos, was all the inspiration they needed to create the first ever Tampa Taco Fest—an event that brings together the community and all its colorful patrons in a family friendly environment.

The Tampa Taco Fest is happening Saturday, March 9 at Al Lopez Park from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be ‘muchos’ tacos—from traditional Mexican tacos to Asian inspired tacos, live music and much more.

“Our goal is to make a solid contribution to this cultural boom going on in our city, and what better way to do so than by creating something special that everyone, from millennials, to young parents, to grandparents, to kids of all ages can truly enjoy,” said Abrahantes, a Cuban-American entrepreneur with 10 years of advertising and marketing experience.

These ladies’ commitment to their community and its people is undeniable, but their experience in event planning and marketing is what gives them the edge needed.

“It’s no secret America loves tacos, and our community is thriving with amazing spots to eat a great taco. So why not bring all of these awesome [mostly family-owned] Taco experts to one place so that people may try them all, while listening to live music, in an awesome outdoor atmosphere. But it’s imperative that the event is authentic, which is why the event will be made up almost entirely of local small businesses,” added Galdon, a mother of two with over 20 years of marketing experience with some of the most successful Florida-based brands, like Budweiser, Disney and Busch Gardens, where she currently holds the title of Marketing Manager.

For more event information, please call 382-6124 or email tampatacofestival@gmail.com.