Luxury homebuilder Sunrise Homes has purchased the remaining 91 homesites in the 512-acre community of Lake Toscana on Saffold Rd., just off U.S. Hwy. 301 in Wimauma.

Nearly all homes will be situated on the community’s internal waterways and homesites will range from half to one acre.

Sunrise Homes’ owner Ali Hasbini said the spacious lots, which are rare in today’s market, will allow residents to play, entertain and enjoy Florida’s incomparable weather without feeling hemmed in.

“We saw this as a phenomenal opportunity to provide our buyers with affordable luxury homes,” he said.

Sunrise Homes will offer executive and estate residences priced from the mid-$300’s and ranging in size from 2,500 to more than 3,000 sq. ft. of living space. However, because Sunrise Homes is a custom builder, any floor plan can be modified or expanded to a customer’s specifications.

Community features include expansive nature areas and walking trails near the Little Manatee River, a picnic pavilion and a large playground.

The Monalto, a 3,003 sq. ft. decorated model home, was officially opened on March 1, just in time for the 2019 Parade of Homes. Its physical address is 5333 Lake Venice Dr. in Wimauma.

Two sales agents will be serving this community: Ticha Fender and Mark Davis.

Fender said homebuyers need to visit and see all that the community has to offer. “You could put in your canoe or kayak and take the Little Manatee River all the way out to the bay,” she said. “This community allows you to enjoy Florida’s natural beauty.”

In addition to Lake Toscana, Sunrise Homes also offers its portfolio of residential designs at Arbor Breeze in Valrico, Britt’s Landing in Plant City and Bridgewater Landing, Canterfield Farm Estates and Hickory Breeze (also sold by Chancey), all in Riverview.

“It is an exciting time at Sunrise Homes,” said Hasbini. “We can’t wait to share with our buyers, Lake Toscana…the most beautiful conservation community in Central Florida,” he said.

For information, call 681-8419 or visit www.Sunrisehomescorp.com. For more information about Lake Toscana or to schedule an appointment, call Chancey at 294-3120 or Davis at 941-737-4127.