Rockstar Teen Boot Camp Rockstar

Teen Boot Camp will offer exercise and fitness training this summer.

Boot camp fitness sessions meet for 45 to 50 minutes and include a fun-style circuit fitness training program designed for teens to do with a friend, with the others in the group or with their parent. Adult Boot Camp will occur at the same time.

Teen Boot Camp is an outdoor, interval training program designed for teens looking to kick start their fitness goals or to keep active throughout the summer. The program combines cardio and strength training by constantly challenging you, all the while providing consistent and positive motivational support. Activities include circuits, strength and flexibility stations using their own body weight, obstacle courses, ball games, jump ropes and more. It is a great way to burn fat, calories, stay fit and makes new some friends.

Every workout will be different and will focus on the fitness needs of children ages 8 and up who are ready to focus and work hard at their workouts.

The session begins June 10-August 1 (16 sessions) on Tuesday and Thursday from 9-9:50 a.m. at the FishHawk West Basketball Courts Esker Falls Lane. The cost is $120. There is a discount for siblings.

For more information, contact Marci Hollman at 951-0081 or Marci@inspiredmobilefitness.com.

Laughter Yoga: Laugh For The Health Of It

Learn how therapeutic laughter benefits our physical and mental well-being by attending ‘Laughter Yoga: Laugh for the Health of It!’ on Thursday, March 28 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Dr. Tanya Gold, MD, family physician and integrative medical doctor, who is also certified as a laughter yoga leader and registered yoga instructor, will explain the many health benefits of laughter yoga such as reducing stress, strengthening the immune system and lessening pain. This interactive workshop will show you how to laugh even if you do not feel like it. Choosing to laugh is a tool to add to your medical toolbox.

The workshop, held at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, is free to attend. Space is limited. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Public Invited To Attend Free Financial Seminars

A group of financial seminars are being presented this spring at First Baptist Church of Brandon.

All seminars are will be held on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. in the dining hall (building A on the SE corner of N. Moon Ave. & W. Sadie St.).

Tom Loudermilk of Loudermilk Financial Group will talk about financial services, including life insurance, annuities and investments on March 6.

Toni Stanaland, an independent insurance agent; Linda Walker, of Poppell Insurance, Inc.; and Mark McDade, of Accurate Insurance Solutions, will talk about health care services on March 13. This includes health plans under the Affordable Care Act (Obamacare), short-term health plans that were recently approved, Medicare and faith-based healthcare alternatives. Group insurance and Medicaid will also be discussed.

Jon Poppell, of Poppell Insurance, Inc., will be talking about personal insurance on March 27. This includes homeowner’s insurance, automobile insurance and umbrella policies. Renters insurance and motorcycle insurance will also be discussed.

Finally, Chuck Jennings, of Acentria Insurance, will discuss commercial (business) insurance on April 3.

There will be no meeting on Wednesday, March 20 (spring break). The seminars are free and open to the public. If you plan to attend, please call the church office at 689-1204. Free childcare is available if needed.

The seminars are sponsored by the First Baptist Brandon Foundation, Inc., a 501(c)(3) public charity established in 1993, which shares a common membership with the First Baptist Church of Brandon. The church is located at 216 N. Parsons Ave. in Brandon.