Breakfast For Dinner

The Holy Innocents’ Chapter of Brotherhood of St. Andrew is hosting a Shrove Tuesday Pancake Dinner. Join in for a fun evening of fellowship and pancakes on Tuesday, March 5. Dinner, which includes pancakes (all you care to eat), sausage and a beverage, will be served from 5-8 p.m. The cost is $5 per person with a max of $15 per family.

All proceeds will benefit community service projects of the Brotherhood of St. Andrews. The event will be held at Holy Innocents Episcopal Church, 604 N. Valrico Rd. in Valrico. Please contact the church during normal business hours at 689-3130 for more information.

Calling All Performers For Impact’s Got Talent Show

Mark your calendar for Friday, April 12 for the fifth annual Impact’s Got Talent fundraising event based off the hit television show America’s Got Talent. The family-friendly event kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Bloomingdale High School, located at 1700 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. The grand prize is $250.

Admission is $10 per person and is available on Eventbrite.com. The evening will also feature a 50/50 raffle and silent auction. All ticket sales benefit the Impact program, which promotes healthy lifestyles and relationships to teens, parents, teachers and other youth leaders through classroom education and its teen summer staff program.

Auditions will be held on Sunday, March 3 from 1-5 p.m. at The Venue, located at 11268 Boyette Rd. in Riverview. Participation is for those in grades K-12 with all acts three minutes or under. Performances include but are not limited to: vocalists, actors, dancers (solo, duets and groups) and musicians.

To sign up for an audition time, please contact Jennifer Crum at 863-661-3236 or crummiej@tampabay.rr.com. Contestants selected for the event will be asked to pay a registration fee of $15 per person (solos & duets) and $10 per person for groups of three or more to help offset the cost of trophies and prizes.

To be an event sponsor, contact Angie Kagey at 264-9368 or akagey@whatisimpact.com. For more information, visit Impact’s Got Talent 2019 Facebook Event page or www.whatisimpact.com.

Free Safety Around Water Swim Program Offered By Y

The Safety Around Water program is free and open to the entire community, beginners and non-swimmers, ages 3-12 years. During the four-day course, certified instructors teach kids a sequenced set of skills that will reduce the risk of drowning and give them confidence in and around water.

Classes take place Monday, March 18 through Thursday, March 21. Participants must be present on the first day of class and bring their own swimsuit and towel. A YMCA membership is not required; however, due to limited space, pre-registration is required at these locally participating Tampa YMCAs: Campo Family YMCA, North Brandon Family YMCA, Plant City Family YMCA and Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Rd.

Register online at www.tampaymca.org/programs/swimming/water-safety/. The Tampa Y will also offer the free Safety Around Water program in May and August of this year. The YMCA of the Suncoast, Dates and times vary based on YMCA location.