This year, the Community Roundtable celebrated 60 years of the time-honored tradition of the Honorary Mayor of Brandon. All past Honorary Mayors were honored and recognized at the dinner. The ‘race’ is held each June, and the candidate who raises the most money for local nonprofits ‘wins.’

In addition to honoring fellow citizens who were named Honorary Mayor of Brandon, the Community Roundtable awarded scholarships and several awards at the dinner.

In announcing the recipients of this year’s High School Scholarships, Janine Nickerson, President of the Community Roundtable, said, “The future of the community is in the hands of the youth. To celebrate students who support local nonprofits by volunteering countless hours, we give out scholarships. This year, for the first time, we are pleased to announce two winners.”

Paige Vodopich, a senior at Bloomingdale High School, and Adriana Kanarek, a senior at Newsome High School, were both awarded a $1,000 scholarship.

Vodopich thanked all of the Honorary Mayors and said, “This scholarship would not be possible without your efforts.”

Kanarek said, “I realized how much kindness has an impact on people. Participating in the community gives you a feeling like no other.”

The Non-Profit of the Year was awarded to Family Promise of Hillsborough County.

This organization serves homeless families and children. They have assisted 720 people to get back on their feet by providing safe and sustainable housing as well as long-lasting employment. Their motto is ‘Every child deserves a home.’

The Alice B. Tompkins Community Service Award was given to Coach Tony Saladino, who has served the Greater Brandon community for over 60 years.

Saladino said, “I accept this in honor of my wife and my family. It is always special to receive an award in your community given by your community.”