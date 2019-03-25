Laughter Yoga: Laugh For The Health Of It

Learn how therapeutic laughter benefits our physical and mental well-being by attending ‘Laughter Yoga: Laugh for the Health of It!’ on Thursday, March 28 from 9:30-10:30 a.m.

Dr. Tanya Gold, MD, a family physician and integrative medical doctor who is also certified as a laughter yoga leader and registered yoga instructor, will explain the many health benefits of laughter yoga such as reducing stress, strengthening the immune system and lessening pain. This interactive workshop will show you how to laugh even if you do not feel like it. Choosing to laugh is a tool to add to your medical toolbox.

The workshop, held at The Bridges, 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview, is free to attend. Space is limited. Call Janet at 413-8900 to reserve your seat.

Job Fair

Plan to attend a Job Fair on Thursday, April 4 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the City Buffett, 790 Dr. Martin Luther King Blvd. (Parsons Ave. & MLK) in Seffner.

Now hiring: IT, Technology, Instructions, Admin, Customer Service, Drivers and more. Free resume review and writing classes, free use of on-site computers to complete job applications. One Blood will be on-site for blood donations.

Admission and parking are free. For the list of job opportunities, visit www.redcarpetusa.us. For more information, call 943-8583.

Garage Sale Benefits Lions Club

The Brandon Lions Club is holding a Garage Sale on Saturday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 Noon at its clubhouse, 610 Limona Rd. in Brandon. Proceeds will be used for Lions Club projects around the state and within the Brandon area. You just never know what ‘treasure’ you might find.

The Lions Club has been recognized as one of the very few organizations which donate 100 percent of money received from fundraising projects.

Women’s Successful Living RISE UP Retreat

The third annual Women’s Successful Living RISE UP Retreat will take place from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7 with the option to spend an additional night of pampering, offering a variety of events including wine tasting, meditation yoga, breakout sessions and insight from local and national inspirational speakers.

The event is for women ages 25-50 who are looking to make changes in life.

Speakers include Geneva Maresma, founder of Hearts and Heels Connection Networking Group for women; Angela Dileone, author of Secrets of a She Boss as well as owner of VIP Beauty Mobile Hair & Makeup; Tiffany Ann Beverlin, creator of Dreams Recycled; and Andrea Williams, CEO of Glow Girl Publication & Company, founder of the The Empress Magazine, founder of the International She Boss Movement and host of Glow Girl Diaries Podcast, a platform dedicated to queens building their empire.

Tickets are available at https://riseretreat.eventbrite.com. More information is available at www.womenssuccessfulliving.com. Ticket includes entry to all activities, breakout sessions, lodging food and drinks.

Coin Club Hosts Coin & Currency Show

The Brandon Coin Club Inc., a 501(c)(7) nonprofit organization, is pleased to announce its next Coin & Currency Show on Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Brandon Elks Lodge #2383, located at 800 Centennial Lodge Dr. in Brandon.

There will be 30 dealers/45 tables – Free American Silver Eagle. Admission and parking are free. Free coin grab bags for all children under 12. Food will be available on site. There are free appraisals and door prizes. ICG Grading Service will be in attendance and offering free verbal opinions and $10 slabbing.

For more information, contact Jack Laci at 352-777-6073 or brandoncoinclub@yahoo.com.

Annual Friends And Flea Event

The spring Friends and Flea will be held Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6 under the sprawling oak trees at the 10-acre Patterson Farm, located on 2706 Ranch Rd. (off Durant Rd.).

There will be over 20 vendors with antiques, vintage, shabby chic, collectibles, furniture and other treasures. Smokin’ Gypsy BBQ will be open, along with baked goods and freshly squeezed lemonade. The gates will open promptly at 8:30 a.m. and close at 4 p.m.

Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival Benefits Old McMicky’s Farm Foundation

Old McMicky’s is a beautiful, classic farm with a big red barn and brand new Sky Lodge set on a picturesque 40-acre lake at 9612 Crescent Dr. in Odessa, is hosting a Barns & Beer Craft Beer Festival on Saturday, April 13.

Enjoy over 100 kinds of the best craft beers and wine with great entertainment, great food and friends. Proceeds also benefit WoundedVets.org.

Soul Circus Cowboys, voted best country band in the area, will entertain. Purchase Tickets and see details at Facebook.com/BarnsandBeer.