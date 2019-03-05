TMS Of Central Florida Treats Depression With Noninvasive, Drug free Treatment

TMS of Central Florida is Brandon’s exclusive TMS provider of NeuroStar Advanced Therapy for noninvasive, drug-free treatment for depression in adult patients. TMS is an ‘FDA Approved’ medical procedure that delivers highly focused MRI-strength magnetic pulses to noninvasively (without surgery) stimulate the brain and treat major depression.

TMS is performed in a psychiatrist’s office under their supervision while the patient remains awake and alert. Patients do not require anesthesia or sedation and return to their daily routine immediately after each treatment.

TMS of Central Florida is owned and operated by three prominent psychiatrists, Charles DeVine, M.D.; Kathleen Carroll, M.D.; and Troy Noonan, M.D. To schedule an appointment, call Sandy Lopez, TMS Coordinator, at 423-7037.

New Hispanic-Owned Business Practice Leader At Florida Risk Partners

Rafael Duran has joined Florida Risk Partners as the Hispanic-Owned Business Practice Leader. After 19 years with Enterprise Holdings, he will use his talents to provide commercial insurance and risk management solutions to Hispanic-Owned businesses.

By using the already cutting edge technology employed by FRP in conjunction with his own life experiences, Duran will be able to provide best in class services, which has typically been an underserved market. While his talents will not be captive to Hispanic-Owned businesses only, that will be his emphasis.

Duran is located at 1434 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Call 888-601-6660 (x 106) or visit www.floridariskpartners.com.

High Quality Care At Phoenix House

Phoenix House Florida delivers the highest quality of care with professionalism and respect. It prides itself on providing outstanding and accessible treatment to adults and adolescents with substance use disorders.

It offers a continuum of services, including care for co-occurring behavioral health issues such as depression, anxiety, attention deficit disorder and bipolar disorder. Treatment is complemented by healthy activities and services such as life skills training, health education and family reintegration to help our clients maintain productive lives in recovery.

Phoenix House Florida offers outpatient services in Brandon and gender specific adult residential treatment in Ocala. For more information, contact Angela Beers at abeers@phoenixhouse.org or 881-1000.

Get Your Philly Pretzels In Riverview

If you are from the Philadelphia area, your mouth waters at the thought of a soft pretzel. John and Michele Maffei recently opened Tampa Bay’s first Philly Pretzel Factory in Riverview, offering fresh baked pretzels with all types and dips for all tastes. Enjoy fresh hot soft pretzels, pretzel dogs, cheese steaks, cinnamon pretzels and party trays.

The Maffeis, who are originally from Philly, have always dreamed about opening their own location and are spearheading the company’s development in Tampa.

As a business owner, Michele is also a proud supporter of her community with her involvement in Seeds of Hope.

Hours are Monday and Tuesday 10:30 a.m.-7 p.m., Wednesday to Saturday 10:30 a.m.-8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Philly Pretzel Factory is located at 11244 Boyette Rd. in Riverview.

Redefine Beauty Aesthetics Celebrates One Year Anniversary

Redefine Beauty Aesthetics recently celebrated its first year in business with a ribbon cutting hosted by the Valrico FishHawk Chamber of Commerce.

All patients deserve to be treated with honesty and respect, and the staff prides themselves in making realistic goals and results for our patients to have the best nonsurgical outcomes.

It is located at 405 S. Kings Ave. in Brandon. Hours are 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday to Friday. Late and Saturday appointments are available upon request. Call 820-3138 or visit redefinebeauty.co.

MPact Services Inc. Offers Electronic Recycling & Disposal

Donna and Matt McCarty are the owners of MPact Services, Inc., a family-owned business, catering to small and large companies by providing a complimentary service to properly and safely dispose of end-of-life electronics.

It accepts televisions, telephones, computer equipment, office equipment, audio/visual equipment, household electronics and appliances.

It is located at 2632 Causeway Center Dr. in Tampa. Hours are 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. For more information, call 644-4996 or visit www.mpactservicesusa.com.

Seminar Teaches How Image Lift Can You Help You Refresh And Look Younger

Would you like to look younger, yet avoid surgery? Dr. Rich Castellano, an artist and award-winning double board-certified facial plastic and reconstructive surgeon, is the #1 Bellafill facial filler injector in the United States, performing over 3,500 facelifts under local anesthesia.

You are invited to a Facial Beauty Social Mixer Seminar on Wednesday, April 3 at 1 p.m. at River Hills Country Club, 3943 New River Hills Pkwy. in Valrico. Lunch will be served. Call 888-875-3223 now as seating is limited. A Grand Prize drawing (one syringe of filler up to $1,200 in value) will be held at the event.

ImageLift is located at 3314 Henderson Blvd., Ste. 201 in Tampa. Hours are Monday to Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 463-9245. Visit www.ImageLift.com or Facebook.com/ImageLift.

The Kyrie Center For Body, Mind & Spirit

The Kyrie Center, located at 101 S. St. Cloud Ave. in Valrico, is a new school and business geared toward those interested in personal growth. In addition to selling crystals, jewelry, motivational books and CDs, doTerra essential oils and artwork, several disciplines are taught, providing tools to students for use in everyday life to help them acquire a sense of clarity and to generate holistic growth. The Kyrie Center teaches Shihando, which means Way of the Master.

A grand opening event will be held Friday, March 22 at 6:30 p.m. and will feature some of the county’s most successful business women. This free event will be hosted by Lynn Freeman, Reiki Master and Grandmaster of Shihando. Discover your potential by attending an evening of inspiration, motivation and insight into self-mastery.

Reserve your space by calling 267-474-4717. Leave a message with your name and number and how many seats you would like to reserve. Your seating will be confirmed.

Hours are Monday to Thursday, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-9 p.m.; Friday, 4-9 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing One Year Anniversary

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. will be celebrating its one year anniversary on Saturday, March 23 from 12 Noon-12 Midnight. The celebration kicks off with live music all day as well as four food trucks, Anniversary Glassware, beer specials and games. The festivities will continue through the weekend. Bring your kids, bring your dogs and bring your neighbors.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. is located at 3632 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. Call 703-8835 or visit www.bullfrogcreekbrewing.com.

Simply Advocating Helps With Tough Decisions For Your Loved Ones

Are you having a difficult time finding the perfect living arrangements for your loved one? Do you need more guidance and resources? Simply Advocating will help.

With over 20 years of caring experience in the healthcare industry, it will help you and your loved one make the difficult decisions easier.

Services include Facility Advisors, Patient Advocate Services and Mobile Notary Services.

Please call Jessica McNeave at 373-3261 or Melanie Camp at 205-2799 for a free consultation.

Public Welcome To Grand Opening Of State Farm – Quentin D. Sanders Agency

Please join in the grand opening of State Farm – Quentin D. Sanders Agency on Saturday, March 9 at 11 a.m. It is located at 1076 E. Brandon Blvd. No. 214. Call 330-7407 or please visit https://yourbrandonagent.com.

Blooming Nails Now Open

Blooming Nails is now open at 2056 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico (in the Bloomingdale Walmart plaza). Owner Tommy Nguyen said this new nail salon offers a beautiful, spacious and relaxing atmosphere. It specializes in nail enhancements, manicures, pedicures and waxing.

Hours are Monday to Friday, 9:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; and Sunday, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Call 654-6510 for an appointment or for more information.

Get Your Dirty Trash & Recycling Bins Cleaner By FishHawk Bin Cleaners

Neelo and Dania Alvarez are the owners of FishHawk Bin Cleaners, which will clean your dirty trash and recycling bins using a state of the art system. The cleaning process not only cleans, but sanitizes your bins, eliminating 99.9 percent of germs commonly found in them.

Your bins are pressure washed using 190 degree water, which will remove every drop of dirty water when finished, disposing of it in an eco-friendly manner. Several programs are available to provide the option that best suits your needs.

Hours are 9 a.m.-9 p.m. For more information, call 843-2000 or visit www.FishHawkBinCleaners.com.

Better Water Means Better Health

Water Filter Warehouse recently held a ribbon-cutting with the Valrico FishHawk Chamber. It offers wholesale water filtration systems to the public. According to owner Dan Kelleher, it can save consumers thousands of dollars compared to competitors. Products offered include water softeners, reverse osmosis, water coolers and shower filters.

Water Filter Warehouse is located at 3110 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. It is open Monday to Friday from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

For more information, call 877-247-0624 or visit TheWaterFilterWarehouse.com.