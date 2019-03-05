The Theatre Department of Foundation Christian Academy in Valrico will present Into The Woods this April. The Spring production will take place on Thursday, April 4 at 6 p.m., Friday, April 5 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, April 6 there will be a matinee at 1 p.m. and then a show at 7 p.m. All shows will take place at Foundation Christian Academy located at 3955 Lithia Pinecrest Rd.

Tickets to Into The Woods are $15 for General Admission and $10 for students and teachers. The Foundation Christian Academy’s production is appropriate for all ages. Refreshments will be offered during intermission.

Into The Woods is one of Stephen Sondheim’s most popular musicals. It follows the plots of several Brothers Grimm and Charles Perrault fairy tales including Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and the Beanstalk, Rapunzel, Cinderella and others. The musical is tied together by intertwining a childless baker and his wife who are on a quest to begin a family. They interact with both a witch who places a curse on them and other fairy tale characters.

Lushanya Barth is the Theatre Director at The Foundation Christian Academy. Along with her husband, Cody, they direct the school’s productions. In the fall students performed Arsenic and Old Lace, and last spring, they performed The Wizard of Oz.

Barth looks for shows that will allow all of the students in both middle school and high school have a part in the production. “When picking the next show to perform, we watch a lot of other school performances,” said Barth. “Our kids are exceptional. They are dedicated, hardworking and they glorify God in their positive attitudes. They are going to knock your socks off with this one,” added Barth.

Bobbi Williams’ daughter, Justice Deveney plays Jack’s mother in Into The Woods. Williams said, “The directors are talented. It is exciting for the students to work with them. My daughter has been in the Theatre Department for three years. It has helped here grow in so many ways. I would like to see this for other children.”

You can buy tickets to Into The Woods by visiting http://buytickets.at/foundationchristianacademy. You can also call 444-5905.