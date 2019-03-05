Activist Margaret Sanger once said, “Courage is like a muscle. We strengthen it by use.” Kim French of Brandon is a home health care nurse and she had to find the courage to face some difficult and sometimes dangerous situations.

“I have personally been in danger in a home,” French said. “I also have to enter questionable neighborhoods after dark to see patients. So, I know the risks that nurses and others face in and around the workplace. Most of those risks are present for anyone who arrives at work before dawn or leaves after dusk.”

These types of situations are what lead French to become a Damsel in Defense representative. Damsel in Defense’s mission is to equip, empower and educate others to protect themselves. The independent Damsel representatives are arming their communities with the means to protect themselves while experiencing financial freedom and offering empowerment and healing to those affected by assault.

“We are not self defense instructors,” French said. “We teach personal safety and sell the tools to accomplish it. For instance, how many people do you see walking around with their faces in their phones? That is not practicing personal safety. Even equipped with the tools we sell, they wouldn’t see an attack coming till it was almost too late.”

French loves being a Damsel in Defense representative and empowering women. “I like knowing I’ve made a difference,” French said. “I leave ladies more aware, more confident that they can protect themselves and their children. During parties, I get a lot of stories about close encounters and sometimes worse. This is often a step in the healing process.”

French also offers empowerment sessions to local women’s groups and businesses. “I do Empower Hours for any business, church, club or individuals,” French said. “It’s a great way to learn to be safe and even earn credit for products and it’s a great way to earn extra income.”

If you would like to learn more about Damsel in Defense and the products offered, you can visit www.damselindefense.net. French is a local Damsel in Defense representative and if you would like to learn more about her Empowerment Hours, you can contact her via email at mydamselpro.net/WarriorBride or by phone at 863-409-4298.