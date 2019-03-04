East Hillsborough Democratic Club Meets

The March meeting of the East Hillsborough Democratic Club will be on Tuesday, March 12 at Beef O’Brady’s, located at 4330 Bell Shoals Rd. in Valrico. Bring family and friends at 6 p.m. for the meet and greet; the meeting begins at 6:30 p.m.

The scheduled speaker for March is Amien Kacou/ACLU Immigration Lawyer. Visit www.easthillsboroughdems.org.

HAMBINGO Night Benefits Kappa Kappa Chapter

Join the fun on Tuesday, March 19 at Hamburger Mary’s Brandon, located at 2016 Town Center Blvd. in Brandon, for a night of HAMBINGO. This is a Kappa Kappa Chapter fundraiser benefiting local children’s charities.

Call ahead to 643-2110 for reservations.

Garage Sale Benefits Lions Club

The Brandon Lions Club is holding a Garage Sale on Saturday, March 23 from 8 a.m. to 12 Noon at its clubhouse, located at 610 Limona Rd. in Brandon. Proceeds from this sale will be used for Lions Club projects around the state and within the Brandon area. You just never know what ‘treasure’ you might find.

The Lions Club has been recognized as one of the very few organizations which donate 100 percent of the money received from fundraising projects.

Women’s Successful Living RISE UP Retreat

The third annual Women’s Successful Living RISE UP Retreat will take place from Friday, April 5 to Sunday, April 7 with the option to spend an additional night of pampering, offering a variety of events such as wine tasting, meditation yoga, breakout sessions and insight from local and national inspirational speakers.

The event is for women ages 25-50 who are looking to make changes in life.

Speakers include Geneva Maresma, founder of Hearts and Heels Connection Networking Group for women; Angela Dileone, author of Secrets of a She Boss as well as owner of VIP Beauty Mobile Hair & Makeup; Tiffany Ann Beverlin, creator of Dreams Recycled; and Andrea Williams CEO of Glow Girl Publication & Company, Founder of the The Empress Magazine, Founder of the International She Boss Movement and host of Glow Girl Diaries Podcast, a platform dedicated to queens building their empire.

Tickets are available at https://riseretreat.eventbrite.com. More information is available at www.womenssuccessfulliving.com. Ticket includes entry to all activities, breakout sessions, lodging food and drinks.

Bunco For Education Hosted By GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club

Please join the GFWC Brandon Junior Woman’s Club at its annual ‘Bunco for Education’ on Thursday, March 14, at The Bridges Assisted Living Facility at 11350 Bloomingdale Ave. in Riverview. Refreshments will begin at 6 p.m. Bunco follows at 6:45 p.m.

Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by contacting Maureen Spagnola at 758-9593 or at maureenspagnola@gmail.com. Net proceeds will fund college scholarships, school supplies for local children and other important projects of the Education Committee.

Fundraiser To Help South County Spartans Athletic League

A fundraiser will be held for the South County Spartans Athletic League on Saturday, March 16 at 4 p.m. at Cutter’s Cigars, located at 715 W. Lumsden Ave. in Brandon. The Bantner Law Firm is the presenting sponsor and Minuteman Press is the ticket sponsor.

Tickets are $20 and entitle each purchaser to one free beer and one free premium cigar. There will also be raffle items and a silent auction presented by Socially Funded.

For more information, please contact Adam Bantner at 416-7965 or Adam@TampaCrimeAttorneys.com to purchase tickets.