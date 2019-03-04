Tampa’s premier spring festival returns on Saturday, March 16 at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s Food & Wine Festival. With more than 35 delicious dishes to pair with over 100 wines, craft brews and cocktails, guests can explore a variety of flavors while enjoying a diverse concert line-up, including acts for all tastes. The Food & Wine Festival runs weekends from March 16 to April 28 and is included with admission to the park.

In addition to returning fan favorites, this year’s menu boasts many daring new flavors inspired by cuisines around the country.

Guests can begin their culinary road trip with grilled lamb chops featuring a 15-year balsamic drizzle from northern California. Foodies cannot miss mouthwatering Tex-Mex classics like chorizo queso fundido with sweet onions and shishito peppers or grilled elote–the park’s spin on Mexican street corn, featuring cotija cheese and lime crema. Island delights feature flavors of paradise with Hawaiian-inspired delicacies, including a dreamy pineapple upside down cake or Kona-crusted filet mignon with Maui onion butter. Nostalgic guests can even take a trip down memory lane with a visit to the 60th Anniversary cabin, featuring recipes inspired by historical Busch Gardens’ treats and snacks from decades gone by.

This year’s festival features five unique tastings, including returning favorites and new options. Guests can explore exotic spirits at signature vodka, bourbon, ice wine, tequila and sparkling wine tastings.

The best way to savor and save on everything the festival has to offer is with a Food & Wine Festival Sampler. Guests can purchase a five, eight or 12-item sampler lanyard to use at each festival cabin to explore sample-sized dishes and drink offerings with ease. Pass Members can purchase an exclusive 15-item sampler for the same price as a 12-item sampler.

From country and rock to R&B, the Food & Wine Festival line-up reflects musical genres of all tastes. Fans can book the ultimate festival experience with one of two exclusive VIP packages available for each act, including reserved concert seating and a sampler lanyard.

Concert headliners include: Saturday, March 16 – Daughtry; Sunday, March 17–The Band Perry, Saturday, March 23 – 3 Doors Down; Sunday, March 24 – Blue Rodeo, Kathleen Edwards and Fred Eaglesmith, featuring Tif Ginn; Saturday, March 30 – Justin Moore; Sunday, March 31 – El Gran Comb; Saturday, April 06 – TBA; Sunday, April 07 – Josh Turner; Saturday, April 13, Mighty Mighty Bosstones; Sunday, April 14 – Boyz II Men; Friday, April 19 – Edwin McCain and Vertical Horizon; Saturday, April 20 – Hunter Hayes and Levi Hummo; Sunday, April 21 – Mat Kearney; Saturday, April 27 – Walk Off the Earth; and Sunday, April 28 – Foreigner.

For more information about tickets and complete schedule, visit BuschGardensTampa.com.